Bygone Days: Grievances of farmers aired at public meeting held at Coleraine (1909)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A meeting of farmers was held this week in 1909 in the Cafe Hall, Coleraine, with the “purpose of securing payment of jurors and the redress of grievances connection with flax water prosecutions and excessive taxation”, reported the News Letter.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It noted: “The idea of the formation such an association emanated from the committee the Aghadowey Co-operative Agricultural and Dairy Society, which is recognised one of the most successful organisations of its class in Ireland.”

The meeting attracted farmers and others from the Counties of Antrim and Derry, while delegates from the public bodies in these counties also attended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The large attendance included Sir William J Baxter, JP; Dr S R Keightley, Barrister-at-Law; Dr H S Morrison, Messrs John Gordon, KC, MP (South Derry); Hugh T Barrie, MP (North Derry); Samuel S Young, JP; Robert Steen, JP; Hugh Eccles, JP, W W Woods, JP; James Millen, JP; W F Anderson, and Mr Richmond Noble, the Irish Agricultural Organisation Society.

In April 1981 Saville Tractors (Belfast) Ltd, which handled the full range of International Harvester equipment, was to become involved in direct selling to farmers in the North Down area with the opening of new premises at on the Belfast to Lisburn Road in Dunmurry. Ian Ross, spare parts manager and Alan Strain, stores assistant in the parts department, are pictured at the new premises. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

On the motion Mr Samuel Long, seconded by Mr James Finlay, the chair was taken Mr Samuel S Young, JP (Bellemont).

The acting secretary read letters apology for absence which received from Lieutenant P Kerr Smiley, Messrs William Moore, KC, MP, R G Glendinning, MP; Harold Barbour, and John W Stewart, Boghill.

Mr Smiley’s letter stated: “Any practical movement which has as its object the protection of the agricultural interests will always have my whole-hearted support. (1) I am favour of redressing any legitimate grievance the fanners may have in connection with flax water prosecutions. (2) I am also in favour of more generous contribution from the Treasury towards relieving local ratepayers. I hold that the burdens on agriculture .are oat of all proportion the amount of profit which the farmers make out it. (3) Since I entered public life five years ago, I have constantly advocated the payment jurors, and I can therefore warmly support this resolution.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The chairman said he was glad to see such a large number of farmers present for the one purpose of forming non-political Agricultural Defence Association, so that they could be “united as one man” to bring their claims before the powers that be.

Pictured at the Irish Bloodstock Breeders Association (NR) annual dinner at Dunadry, in April 1981, are Miss Hilary McCullough receiving the trophy on behalf of Mrs Eadie Booth, Ballyrobin, Muckamore, breeder of Silver Buck whose 1980 winnings amounted over £35,000. Presenting the trophy is Mr William O'Rourke, managing director of Ballsbridge Tattersalls. Looking on is Mrs Anne Ferris. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

He said: “We will not be satisfied until we have our grievances redressed. As that is a non-political meeting, and as variety of politics are amongst them, I ask that the speakers leave their politics outside of the hall.”

Mr W J Hilton moved the following resolution: “That we form ourselves into a non-political association, be called The Agricultural Defence Association for Counties Derry and Antrim, for the protection of agriculturists, where their interests as class are endangered; and that provisional committee – consisting Messrs S S Young, JP; R J MacAfee, W J Hilton, William McCollum, James Millen. N McCracken, William Holland, T Gilmour, S. Black (Ballyvelton) and H. S. Morrison, with power to add to their number, and with Mr R J MacAfee, secretary, be appointed to draft rules and secure members.’’

Mr William Holland, Ballylintagh, briefly seconded the resolution, which was passed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr N McCollum, Drumcroon, proposed the second resolution, follows: “That protest in the strongest manner against the prosecutions to which farmers are subjected in connection with flax water; that we call upon the Department Agriculture to hold an inquiry into this matter, conservators and farmers to be represented, and a remedy provided that will prevent the destruction of the flax industry.”

Mr Robert Orr (right), Ballymena, official auctioneer to Ulster Blackface pedigree sheep breeders and chairman of the County Antrim Agricultural Association, pictured in April 1981 presenting a shepherd’s crook to Farming Life editor, William Warren, as a token of esteem on receiving the MBE award from the Queen. Looking on is David Crossan, secretary of the Northern Ireland branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

He added that he had been been large flax grower for over 25 years.

He recalled: “For about 20 of those years no one interfered with farmers, whether they let off their flax water or not. But during the past three years we have been summoned and brought into court, and not one fish, I believe, has been killed in the river flax water. Let farmers in future make certain that those who sought their support elections will pledge themselves to use their influence in having the law amended.”

Mr R J MacFee in seconding, said: “I hold that it is not the province any government to legislate for one industry at the expense another. The flax industry, least in Ulster, is quite as important as the fishing industry. At the present time it was considerably on the wane, and, therefore, every effort should be made encourage and strengthen it.”