Bygone Days: ‘Harvest home’ tradition marked on Finnebrogue Estate in Co Down (1854)
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In all some 120 people were entertained at a substantial dinner which was held at the new buildings and farmyard at the estate.
The News Letter’s correspondent wrote: “The dining apartment was capacious and accommodated all with the greatest comfort. Behind the chair was placed in large letters 'Cead mille failte' and 'God Speed the Plough', as well as fine specimens of oats, barley, wheat, and flowers, the produce of the present harvest.”
At the other end of the room was suspended a handsome plough, which had been manufactured by W Ringland, Mr Maxwell's smith, and near it were “mangel wurtzel, and turnips of a large size”.
J W Maxwell, Esq, presided at the harvest dinner. There were also present R Perceval Maxwell, Esq, William Keown, Esq, the Reverend Daniel Bell, the Reverend A Bullick, Spencer Perceval, Esq, Robert. Martin, Esq, Messrs Gray, Ritchie, Hutton, to name but a few of the attendees.
The News Letter's correspondent at Finnebrogue observed: “The tables groaned beneath large dishes of roast beef, and boiled beef, plum pudding and apple pies followed in abundance. There was also a copious supply of ale and cold punch - the latter after dinner for the toasts.
“Grace was said by the Reverend D Bell, rector of Inch. After the cloth was removed, the usual loyal toasts were proposed by Mr Maxwell. 'The Army and Navy' was received with loud applause.
“Mr R Martin proposed 'The Health and long life to Mr Maxwell', one of the best landlords in the country. The toast was received with enthusiastic and long continued cheering.
Mr Maxwell returned thanks. He said that Mr Martin had spoken in “too kind and flattering terms” of his conduct as a landlord and employer. He said that he endeavoured to do his duty, for he knew that, “where much was committed, much was required”. He said he felt gratified at the reception he had met with, and would “now dismiss myself” and turn to the toast of the evening - “the agricultural labourers, who have enabled me to give this entertainment.”
He continued: “And whose conduct, during the whole past year, merited a meed of' praise. They have all shown themselves worthy of their hire - entitled to a fair day's wages for a, fair day's work.”
He said he he would show some of the “fruits of their labour” and at this point in proceedings pointed to roots of oats “not to be surpassed”. Mr Maxwell here showed three stools of oats, two of which contained seven stalks, and one fourteen, “all growing from three pickles”.
He said that he was indebted to his labourers for the production of the magnificent crop. This was greeted with loud cheers from the audience. He then toasted “The Agricultural Labourers”.
The News Letter's correspondent wrote: “The jolly fellows rose and cheered right lustily at their at their own health.”
Richard Cuffey responded to Mr Maxwell toast.
The next toast was – “Mr Keown and the guests who have honoured us with their presence”. Loud cheers went up and shouts of “Ballydugan again”.
Mr Keow said he felt that it was a great pleasure for him to be present on that occasion.
He said: “There is no sight more delightful than employers and labourers meeting together, the former showing their confidence by their hospitality, and the latter conscious that they have done their work well. I have scarcely witnessed before such a harvest home.”
He added: “Even in the vaunted, magnificent halls of England I have had not seen better. Your respected employer and myself sit on the same side of the coach; and I am proud to look to him (Mr _Maxwell), and imitate him as a landlord, employer, and rearer of stock – a gentleman who, in these matters, shows the way to the county.”
The chairman next proposed “The Health of the the Reverend Daniel Bell, rector of the Parish”.
The Reverend D Bell, congratulated the chairman upon the extent of his improvements on the estate, “the spacious farm buildings, with engine and steam apparatus, the whole fornuing one of the most complete end best arranged farmyards in the County of Down”. He gave “The Health of Mrs Maxwell” which was received with “great applause”.
Mr Maxwell returned thanks, he said: “There are none of us who does not share in Mrs Maxwell's kind feelings.”
He then proposed “The Health of the Reverend A Bullick”. Which was received with many cheers.
The Reverend Bullick returned thanks. He added: “Mr Maxwell is placed in the proudest and most honourable position that anyone can be placed in on earth - at the head of his humble cottiers, and not ashamed to eat and drink with, them.
He added: “It would be well if the majority of landlords would go and do likewise. Absenteeism is the curse of the country, but the chairman gives employment and counsel to his labourers, discharges the duties as well as expecting the rights of property; and if all did as he and others in the County of Down, the safety of the country would rest on a firmer basis than the rigour of the law.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.