Bygone Days: Health minister’s disappointed at response to Ulster Cottages scheme (1950)

During this week in September 1950, the Minister of Health and Local Government, Dame Dehra Parker, had issued a statement expressing her disappointment at the response to a recent rural cottage scheme.

The statement read: “I am somewhat disappointed at the response to my recent offer of a rural cottage which could be let at 7s 6d per week. In the past rural councils have rightly, complained that, owing to the standards of accommodation and construction, they were unable to house agricultural labourers and other lower-paid workers in their districts because of the high rents which high building costs and general expenses made necessary. I had hoped that these councils would appreciate and welcome my efforts to overcome their difficulties. I am, however, glad to say that a number of councils have decided to participate in the scheme. A substantial number of houses will be built as a result. But to councils which have not taken a decision, and to those who have for one reason or another decided not to participate, I would like to make the following points.”

The minister’s statement continued: “Press reports of council meetings have contained criticisms of the size and construction of the ‘Ulster Cottage’. I wish to make it clear that, so far as size is concerned, the bungalow is in full accordance with my department’s standards. Two-storeyed houses to the same standards are necessarily larger because of the space needed for a staircase which does not add to the effective living space.

“Some councils have said that the houses were too small for families, but I think it desirable to emphasise that each house has a good living-room, a scullery and three bedrooms, of which two are a full double-bed size.

“Other statements have reflected on the arrangements for heating the houses. The system of construction will make for a very warm house, and ample heat will be forthcoming from the kitchen range and the bedroom fire at the far end of the house.”

The statement added: “Criticism of the construction relates mainly to the use of plasterboard for internal linings. I want to make it clear that the ‘Ulster Cottage’ is a permanent building which will carry the normal subsidy and which is regarded as having at least a 60-year life plasterboard has long been established as a satisfactory material for lining and partitions, and it is extensively used in Great Britain for these purposes.

“As provided in the ‘Ulster Cottage’, on a close backing of timber strips, it is no more liable to damage than ordinary hard-wall plaster, and in the event of deliberate misuse the defective strip can readily be replaced.

“I was surprised to see criticism of the appearance of the ‘Ulster Cottage’. I have always taken a particular interest in the preservation of the Ulster countryside, and I should not in any circumstances have sponsored the ‘Ulster Cottage’ had I not felt sure that it blended into our Ulster tradition of rural building and into the rural background

“Several councils appear to have decided against ordering Ulster Cottages in favour of awaiting a design from their own architects. I announced the new housing standards and the new policy of providing houses in rural districts as long ago as last January.

“It was precisely because councils were not quick enough in taking advantage of these relaxations that my department sponsored the ‘Ulster Cottage’, and I would strongly urge councils which have decided upon or are considering an independent approach to the problem to reflect that they may well be exchanging the substance for the shadow.

“In examining these independent proposals my department must obviously have regard to the quotation which is available for the ‘Ulster Cottage’, and which is, as I have said, for a house fully to my ministry's standards of size and amenity and to a satisfactory specification for permanent construction.”

Dame Dehra Parker’s statement concluded: “I am determined that our more remote rural dwellers who have had comparatively little benefit from the post-war housing programme shall have their turn. My department has put a proposition before rural councils which, given the necessary energy in acquiring sites, will provide a substantial number, of houses next year at exceedingly advantageous prices.

“Those who participate in this scheme, which is so simple, so speedy and so satisfactory, will, in my opinion, be doing something to earn the gratitude of the rural workers and rural dwellers whom they represent.”