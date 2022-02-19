BYGONE DAYS: Hereford cattle in the limelight at Balmoral spring sale

Two-year-old Patrick Leech from Dromore on a Massey Ferguson 35 at the Glenavy and District Vintage Car Rally which was held in March 2007. Picture: Colm O’Reilly/Ulster Star archives

The brisk trade for the White Heads was started off by the breed champion and reserve champion making 220 guineas each.

Vern blood had dominated the pedigrees of these two “grand bulls”, which had been shown by Major Madden of Clones, Co Monaghan.

But a choice first prize Hereford bull, Cranston Signal, which was exhibited by Jervis Williamson of Culkeeran, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, made the top prize of the sale – 230 guineas.

Generally, noted Farming Life, the Herefords had produced some “excellent winners, attracted high prices to enhance their popularity among farmers in Northern Ireland”.

It had been Major Madden’s first time to exhibit Hereford bulls at the Balmoral Spring Show and Sale and he was pleased with his successes.

Farming Life’s correspondent at the show and sale remarked: “He tells me that he has six other bulls going to the Dublin sales next week and he considers two of them ‘even better’ than his Balmoral entries.”

MORE EXHIBITS FROM EIRE

With still too few choice Hereford bulls to meet the demand in Northern Ireland, Major Madden’s success “may encourage more Eire breeders to come north”, noted Farming Life.

Before the Herefords had come into the sale ring the top price – 210 guineas – had been “held” by a choice 12-month-old Aberdeen Angus heifer, shown by J H and W H McConnell of Rathfriland, Co Down, who were prominent winners in the bull classes.

There had been a good trade for strong Aberdeen Angus crossing bulls with two selling for 190 guineas each. Mr Albert Eaton’s breed champion was withdrawn at 170 guineas, while Mr J W Leitch secured 170 guineas for his reserve champion.

Mr Veitch of Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh, who had been one of the most successful breeders in Ulster, noted Farming Life, had a grand bull heading for the sales in Dublin, “where he will provide a strong challenge for the breed championship”.

Mr Samuel Williams, the well-known Coolcower, Co Cork, breeder, who judged the Aberdeen Angus was impressed “with the quality of the tops”. He said that he had found a big improvement since he last judged some years previously and was “agreeably surprised” that there was not a bigger tail-end.

Bulls of size and substance enjoyed a good demand, but “plain” Aberdeen Angus met a slow trade. Farming Life noted: “There are too few good bulls and too many inferior types.”

Dairy Shorthorns produced some fine winners with a top price of 200 guineas for the champion. It was noted: “They were not up to the high standard of the 1961 autumn sale.”

TWO TOP ULSTER BULLS TO BE EXPORTED

Two Ulster bulls – an Aberdeen Angus and a Dairy Shorthorn – were to be exported to Argentina, reported Farming Life.