Bygone Days: Larne’s Electric Hall plays host to society’s seventh annual exhibition (1894)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The seventh annual exhibition of flowers, fruit, farm produce, butter, eggs, honey, poultry, pigeons, and rabbits, promoted by the Lamp Horticultural Society, had been held in the Electric Hall, Larne, during this week in 1894, reported the News Letter.

The News Letter noted: “Practically since ever it was founded the society's show tonk a foremost place among the country shows of the province, and its position now makes it certain that it is intended by the promoters that that position shall be retained.”

The premises in which the show was held had been “in every way adapted” for the purposes of the display of flowers and greenhouse plants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is a lofty building, giving a large amount of floor space,” added the News Letter. “The improvements made in the staging of the exhibits last year have been maintained and still further perfected.”

Judging the cobs under saddle at the Dublin Horse Show in August 1982. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

It continued: “There are still one or two matters in regard to which improvements could be made with advantage to the public as well as to the committee.

“The first has to do with the admission of the public into the show. The entrance is kept so narrow that there is always a congestion of traffic, which is intensified by the fact that the ticketbox is just inside the door.

“The removal of the ticket-box outside and the throwing of the space token up by it into the entrance hall would be a vast improvement.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second alteration that could be made with “advantage”, continued the News Letter, was in regard to the prize list.

The reserve supreme hunter championship at the Dublin Horse Show in August 1982 was won by Crispie, owned by Hugh Dunlop of Cullybackey, Co Antrim. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

The News Letter's correspondent observed: “At the present time there does not seem to be any official prize list from which the prize tickets are written and placed on the exhibits.

“An official of the society goes round with the judges, and puts up the prize cards as the honours are awarded.

“Exhibitors and the general public, without even thinking of the representatives of the press, are thus placed at a great disadvantage in obtaining information as to the prize-winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Half an hour's work would prepare the skeleton of such a book before the show, and it would be no trouble to the official who writes the prize cards to fill in the awards there also.

Kim Foster from Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh, pictured at the Dublin Horse Show in August 1982 along with her yearling filly. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

“The secretary and the members of the committee would then be able not only to answer any queries put to them at once, but would have at hand a permanent and official record of the show.”

They continued: “We do not say that there is not an official record of the show now, but only that it is not available just at the time it is most wanted.”

Having made these observations the News Letter correspondent turned their attention to the show of 1894.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The show as a whole was a much larger one than for some previous years. In the departments for flowers, fruit, agricultural produce, butter, eggs, and honey, there was a marked advance both as regarded quality and quantity. In fact, considering the unfavourable season we have had, the display was exceptionally good.”

Heading for the parade ring at the Dublin Horse Show in August 1982. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Mr H H Smiley, JP, who was “one of the main supporters of the society”, had sent, “as usual”, a fine collection of greenhouse and other plants. This was staged right up the centre of the hall, and was much admired.

In the ordinary classes Lord Magheramorne and Mr Smiley divided the bulk of the prizes between them; Messrs Wilson, Bailie, and D A Nelson were the most successful exhibitors in the amateur classes; and in the nursery men's classes for cut flowers, Messrs Alex Dickson and Sons, of Newtownards, took first place for roses and begonias, and second for dahlias; and Mr Hugh Dickson, of Belmont, was second for roses and begonias, and first for dahlias.

The News Letter's correspondent added: “The exhibits of grain and root crops by the farmers was very good. Fruit was well up to the average,whilst butter and eggs showed an advance on last year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show of poultry, pigeons, and rabbits took place in a tent at the rear of the hall and was “of high merit”.

During the afternoon and evening there was a large attendance of visitors to the showground.

In the evening the hall was specially illuminated, and there was a band promenade, at which the band of the 2nd Dorset Regiment, under Mr W J Stevens, played a selection of music.

The cobs in action for the judges at the Dublin Horse Show in August 1982. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

The arrangements for the show were carried out by a committee, of which Mr D A Nelson was “ the capable and energetic honorary secretary”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the afternoon the judges and the committee sat down to dinner together in the King's Arms Hotel, where an admirable dinner was served up by Mr H McNeill.

After dinner, Mr Milligen, who presided, briefly proposed “Success to the Lame Show”.

In doing so he referred to the services rendered to it by Mr Nelson and by the judges.

Messrs Craig Hugh Dickson and F G Perry replied on behalf of the judges and the proceedings terminated.