Bygone Days: Official list of the results of Ulster egg-laying tests are published (1934)

During this week in 1934 the News Letter published the results from the recent egg-laying tests across Northern Ireland, “the tenth period of four weeks ended on the 17th July”.

Egg production, it was reported, had been was adversely affected by broodiness, “and the very warm weather which was experienced during the latter half of the period”.

Making no allowance for deaths, the average egg production was 13.3 eggs per bird, as compared with 15.3 for the previous period.

The highest average for the period was to the credit of the While Leghorns in Section II

The following were some of the names of the owners of pens, with the total number of eggs laid by each pen up to 17th July 1934.

Section I - White Wyandottes (33 pens): Mr T Foote Broughmore, Maze, Lisburn, Co Antrim, 1,301 eggs, value £6 5s (one dead); Lieutenant-Colonel J P Galbraith, Clanabogan, Omagh, 1,288; Mrs H E Stevenson, Dreemore, Dungannon, 1,220; Mrs E Currie, Castlegore Moorfields, Ballymena, Co Antrim, 1,204; Mrs H E Stevenson, Dreemore, Dungannon 1,138 (one dead); Mrs Warnock, Tower View Rathgael, Bangor, 1,139; Mrs Porter, Ballymockan Ballygowan, Co Down, 1,069; Miss Finlay, Glencaim Clandeboye, Co Down, 1,133; Norah Lady Dunleath, Shane’s Castle, Antrim, 972 (one dead); Mrs H G Darley Trory, Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh, 1,084; Mr L C Stewart, Balloo, Killinchy, Co Down, 1,003 (one dead); Mrs A Peel, Roses Lane Ends, Ballinderry, Co Antrim, 961; Mr D McCance, Knocknagoney, Strandtown, Belfast 984 (one dead); Mr G McCormick, Brookend House, Stewartstown, Co Tyrone, 1,011; Mr G N Robson, Ballyhamage, Co Antrim, 918 (three dead); Mrs G Ritchie, Glen House, Straidarron, Londonderry, 1,112; Greenmount Agricultural Cottage, Muckamore, Co Antrim, 939; Mrs E Saunders, “Casa’’, Ballyclare Road, Glengormley, Belfast, 888 (one dead); Miss M M Clarke, Ardtara, Upperlands, Co Londonderry, 974; Mr R Tolerton, Holborn Hall, Plantation, Lisburn, Co Down, 1,016; Mrs M Lynch, “Glenmount,” Andersonstown, Belfast, 1,055; Miss M Finlay, Glencairn, Clandeboye, Co Down, 872 (one dead); Mrs M A Barnett, Ballagh, Clogher, Co Tyrone, 851 (one dead); Villa Colony Poultry Farm, Purdysbum, Belfast, 917; A S Ritchie, Newtownards Road, Bangor, 997 (one dead); Mr G Mayes, Rock House, Aghagallon, Lurgan, Co Antrim, 1001 (one dead); Mr A E H Gillespie, Cove Hill, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, 875 (one dead); Mr H McCann Drumkeeragh, Ballynahinch, 871 (two dead); Mrs T Gray, Glenbrook, Finvoy, Ballymoney 721 (four dead); Mrs V G Core, Drumilly, Loughall, Co Armagh, 705 (one dead); Mr A B Close, Loughries, Newtownards, 745 (one dead); Mr H G Dodds, Loughill Poultry Farm, Drumlee Post Office, Banbridge, Co Down 819; and Mr H P McKeown, Annadale, Glenavy, Belfast, 643 (one dead).

Section II - White Leghorns (12 pens): Mr G Mayes, Rock House, Aghagallon Lurgan, Co Antrim, 1144 eggs, value £5 2d; Mrs F R Browne, Lakeview, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, 1,126, Mrs E D Workman Ballyginney, Dundrum, Co Down, 1,085 (1 dead); Mrs Warnock, Tower View, Rathgael, Bangor, 1085; Mrs E Kerr, The Manse, Garvaghy Banbridge, 1137; Mr H A Montgomery, Cart Hall House, Coleraine, Co Derry, 1,052 (1 dead); Mr D McCance, Knocknagoney Strandtown, Belfast, 956 (1 dead); Mr D Ardill, Woodview, The Braniel, Gilnahirk, Belfast, 798 (1 dead); Mr J Waugh, Knowehead, Drains, Larne, Co Antrim 901 (1 dead); Mr C McKenzie, Kilcronaghan Tobermore, Co Londonderry, 903; Mrs H M Fletcher, Ashgrove Lisadian, Hillsborough, 729; and Mr A E H Gillespie, Cove Hill, Ballyclare, 605 (3 dead).

Section III - Rhode Island Red (29 pens): Miss J A Irwin, Mount Irwin, Tynan, Co Armagh, 1,145 eggs, value £5 16s 9d; Mr J W Peile, Fruitfield, Richhill, Co Armagh, 1,182 (1 dead); Mrs K A Abernethy, Cherry Hill, Stewartstown, Co Tyrone, 1,102; Mr R A Copeland, Blackscull, Dromore, Co Down, 1,151; Miss C Dunlop, Annemount, Keady, Co Armagh, 1052; Mrs G Jamison Drumrane, Limavady, Co Derry 1,058; Mrs M Molloy, Langford Lodge Poultry Farm, Crumlin, Co Antrim, 1,025 (1 dead); Mrs E Kerr, The Manse, Garvaghv, Banbridge 1,061; Mr H McCann, Drumkeeragh, Ballynahinch 814 (2 dead); Mr T S Hoey, Ahorey, Portadown, Co Armagh, 1,030; Mr T J McMillan, Crossgar Poultry Service, Crossgar, Co Down, 1,026; Mrs M E McElderry, Victoria Street, Ballymoney 972 (one dead); Mr W Patton, The Hill, Loughries, Newtownards, 1,021; Miss E Kennedy, Tullyreagh, Glarryford, Co Antrim, 1,106; Mrs M Finlay, Langfield, Armoy, Co Antrim, 948 (1 dead); Mr A E H Gillespie, Cove Hill, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, 1,050; Mrs W Millar Tevena, Ardtrea Stcwartstown, Co Tyrone, (844 dead); Mr T K Taylor, Ballyrobert, Craigavad, Co Down, 980; Miss M J Anderson, Ballymenagh House, Cookstown, Co Tyrone, 951; Mrs E Johnston, Rathgael, Bangor, 739 (3 dead); Mr T Foote, Broughmore Maze, Lisburn, Co Antrim, 831; Mrs H Getty, Hillcrest, Newtownards, 952; Mr W D Bell Flowerfield, Moira Road, Lisburn, Co Antrim, 745; Miss R L Sinclair Ballyburnie, Holy Hill, Strabane, 917; Mr H Montgomery, Cart Hall House, Coleraine 852; Mr H C Dodds, Loughill Poultry Farm, Drumlee Post Office, Banbridge, 867; Mr A S Ritchie, Newtownards Road, Bangor 846 (1 dead); Mr D Johnston, Dundermot, Glarryford, Co Antrim, 678 (1 dead); and Mrs M Nedwell, Belmont, Stewartstown, 853 (2 dead).