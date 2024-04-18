Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the photographs John McKee from Kilroot Ploughing Society who is seen at the international ploughing match which was held at Moira. He was to represent Northern Ireland in the 1981 world match.

Also at the same ploughing match were Thomas McAleese from Ballycastle Ploughing Society who is seen in action with his stylish pair of Clydesdales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, tThe King of the River for 1980 was Adrian Logue from Belfast. He landed 63 salmon from Irish waters during 1980. He told the News Letter: “The Agivey is a marvellous river. It is full of salmon with good water and good holding pools. I don’t normally fish the Agivey until late in the year but I’ll be on it earlier next year.”

See who you can spot in our collection of old photographs from the Farming Life archives.