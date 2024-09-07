Bygone Days: Positive harvest reports from around most of Ulster’s districts

During this week in 1904 The Belfast Weekly News, a sister newspaper of the News Letter, published reports from around the province of Ulster on the prospects for the harvest.

ANTRIM DISTRICT - “In agricultural district of Antrim the crops are in very forward and flourishing condition, notwithstanding the very unfavourable weather past few weeks. The yield is above the average, and quality good. Meadow hay in a good many instances will not be so good owing to the time it had to lie after reaping, but the yield is good. Potatoes at this time of the year never looked better, and judging from the return of the early varieties the quality is very good, and the promise of a rich harvest is certainly most encouraging. There was an entire absence of the usual early summer hosts so prevalent in the neighbourhood during former years, and the growth was well forward during the latter part May and early in June. Spraying does not seem to have been resorted so extensively this year formerly, yet there very little sign of disease. Oats, another important branch of the farming industry, are just now beginning colour, and the yield of straw and grain will well in advance of the last few years. Grazing lands suffered more or less at ‘stacking’ time, owing the absence of heat, but the condition pasture new a very important item in the agricultural world has been very good throughout the season, although the of the past few weeks has not improved the condition of cattle. Reports from all parts of the district give promise a record fruit year. In the smaller fruit classes the yield far exceeded that any year for a long time past, and the same applies to apples, pears, and plums. Turnips were all got in in good time, and the fields at present are perfect picture, leaves are strong and healthy, and the crop itself is, very abundant. Mangolds are only sown for private use, and they are also good crop.”

KILKEEL – The most of the crops in the Kilkeel and Rostrevor districts are comparatively light compared with other districts, and so far can be judged from the present indications the yield this season will show decrease. The flax crop, perhaps, is the only exception, the quality of the fibre and the average yield showing some improvement. Considering the depression in the supplies of cotton, this year’s turnover from flax should be very remunerative, and although the growth of it is very severe on land, it is expected the area placed under it in the future it is likely to be extended. The most promising of the grain crops is wheat, the ears which are very heavy and are just turning ripe colour. Oats, however, is very much behind, and shows signs of want of more careful selection of seed and better-cared-for grounds. Indeed, in the barony Mourne many the fields suffer severely from weeds, the thistle showing amongst the crop with usual frequency. The amount of ground devoted to the culture potatoes this year is very large, and although the prices current in the cross-channel markets at the end of last season were not very lucrative, it is expected the profit from this year's crop will be more satisfactory. In some places the second crop meadow ready for the scythe, while the farmers have almost concluded the work connected with saving the seeds from the already made-up hay. The agricultural outlook on the whole is very bright.”

BALLYCLARE DISTRICT - “Passing along the fertile valley of the Six Mile Water, one is struck with the beauty of the scene presented by the fields. The picture truly is one to delight the eye of an artist. On the one hand there are the rich green pasture fields, and the other the hundreds of acres golden corn; while, to crown all, there are fields upon fields of turnips which are a source of joy to look at. The hopes of the farmers in the neighbourhood never were more jubilant than they are at present, as the crops, taken collectively, may be set down the best experienced for many years. This may be due more particularly to the very favourable seed-time, which was, perhaps, unprecedented. To summarise - all the hay has been cut and saved, and, in a good many instances, stacked. Entering Parkgate, a little village a few miles from Ballyclare, Mr Minford's stackvard with its ten or so large pikes of splendid hay, is sight worth seeing, and this is only an instance of this important crop. Most of the upland and meadow hay was ricked before the weather broke, and therefore the quality is very good, whereas the yield is also abundant. Oats in some parts are rather short, but these are few and far between, and the yield of both straw and grain, an average, will be up to former years. The same applies to wheat, which is not very extensively sown in the district. Potatoes, without which it would a barren season for the farmer and those dependent upon him, are very good, and the yield promises to be abundant. The sowing of flax in the district is very limited in extent, but the return promises to good. The area of land under mangels continues to decrease. Grass is plentiful throughout the district, and the condition of stork keeps good. Taken all round, the prospect of a rich harvest never looked brighter.”