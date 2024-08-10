Bygone Days: Remarkable figures indicates the ‘advance’ of Ulster agriculture (1934)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some remarkable figures of the development of agriculture in Northern Ireland during the previous 12 months were contained in the 1933-34 report of the Northern Ireland Ministry of Agriculture, which had been issued during this week in 1934. Indeed, it was noted that numbers of cattle were at their largest since 1922.

The report stated that all classes of cattle increased as compared with 1933, the most noteworthy rise being that of 27.5 per cent in heifers in calf, which numbered 31,946, “the greatest number ever recorded”.

The total number of cattle returned (768,608) was the largest recorded since 1922, and was an increase of 4.8 per cent as compared with 1933.

The total number of sheep (761,396) showed a small increase of 1.5 per cent over 1933.

As was expected, all classes of pigs showed further increases, sows increasing 58.4 per cent, and young pigs under six months old also increasing compared with 1933. The number (380,296) was the largest ever recorded in Northern Ireland.

Highest poultry figure

The number of poultry returned was 10,289,896, which was the highest figure recorded in Northern Ireland. Turkeys, geese and ducks were fewer in number, but the increase in ordinary fowl more than offset the decrease in all the other classes of poultry.

A decrease of 899 or 1.1 per cent occurred in the number of horses used in agriculture and of 5.3 per cent in unbroken horses over one year in age, but young horses increased by 16.4 per cent.

Goats, asses and mules and jennets were fewer in numbers than in 1933.

The acreage under crops shows a slight decrease as compared with 1933, the outstanding features, however, being the large relative increases in wheat, barley and flax, “it is interesting to note that the acreage under wheat is the largest recorded since 1919 (when the acreage was 10,544), under barley the largest since 1921, and under flax the highest since 1930, when the acreage was 28,507,” it was noted. A slight decrease of 1,654 acres or 1.2 per cent had occurred in the acreage under potatoes. Hay had also grown on a smaller area in the year, with a decrease in rotation hay being 324 acres or 0.1 per cent, and in permanent hay 4,586 acres or 2.0 per cent.

Preliminary statement

A preliminary statement showing the acreage under each of the principal crops, and the numbers of livestock at the 1st June, 1934, with comparative figures for the year 1933, were as follows: Corn crops - Wheat, 1934, 8,676 acres; 1933, 6,168 acres. Oats, 279,769; 287,970. Barley, 2,484; 1.483. Rye, 266; 419. Beans and peas, 696; 713. Total extent, 291,831; 296,743.

Green crops - Potatoes, 1934, 137,367 acres; 1933, 139,021 acres. Turnips, 35,959; 36,371. Mangels, 1,054; 863. Cabbage, 2,229; 1,844. Other green crops, 1,879; 1,794. Total extent, 178.488; 179,893. Flax - 1934, 15,684 acres; 1933, 9,784 acres. Fruit - 1934, 8,882 acres; 1933, 8,718. Total corn and green crops, flax and fruit, 494,885; 495,138. Hay - Rotation, 1934, 217,841 acres; 1933, 218,166 acres. Permanent, 226,130 229,716 Total under crops, 937,856; 943,019.

Livestock statistics - Cattle, Milch cows. 1934 , 251,549; 1933, 245,761. Heifers in calf, 31,946; 25,049. Other cattle, two-year-old and upwards, 81,483; 78,411. One-year-old and under two years, 194,169; 187,181. Under one year, 209,461; 197,266. Total number of cattle, 768,608; 733,638. Sheep - Ewes for breeding purposes, 1934, 349,878; 1933, 335,170. Other sheep, one-year, old and upwards, 47,243; 44,482. Under one year, 364,276; 370,663. Total number of sheep, 761,396; 750,315.

Pigs - Sows for breeding, 1934 , 39,827; 1933, 26,132. Other pigs, six months old and upwards, 23,941; 22,946. Under six months, 316,528; 221,487. Total number of pigs, 380,296; 270,565.

Goats and kids - 1934, 43,278; 1933, 44,693. Horses, Used in agriculture, 1934, 84,705; 1933, 85,604. Unbroken horses, one-year-old and upwards, 6,132; 6,418. Under one year, 3,867; 2,464. Mules and jennets, 196, 207. Asses, 7,478; 7,800. Poultry - Turkeys, 1934, 453,819; 1933, 460,967. Geese, 149,609; 153,637. Ducks, 534,497; 673,418. Ordinary fowl, 9,151,971; 8,962,054. Total number of poultry, 10,289.896; 10,150,076.