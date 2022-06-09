CAFRE campuses opening their gates to visitors during Open Farm Weekend

The two campuses will be opening their gates to visitors as they join a list of 18 farms participating in Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

Enniskillen Campus will be open on Saturday 18 June, from 11am-4pm.

Greenmount Campus will be open on Saturday 18 June and Sunday 19 June, from 11am-4pm.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerard Nicholl, CAFRE Enniskillen; David Browne, President Ulster Farmers’ Union; Valerie Finlay, CAFRE; Fiona Dickson, CAFRE and Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland.

During Open Farm Weekend, visitors will have an opportunity to see the specialist land-based facilities are that are used by both students and industry.

At Greenmount Campus (Antrim) visit a machinery display, food to fork exhibit, see a sheep shearing demonstration and visit the Dairy Centre viewing gallery.

There will be fun for all in the Walled Garden, with floristry demonstrations and family activities.

Morning coffee, lunches and afternoon tea can be purchased on-site from Mount Charles Catering.

Alternatively, bring a picnic and enjoy the outdoor seating available throughout the campus.

At Enniskillen Campus, walk the campus trails, visit the equitation and breeding yards, and try out the equine racing simulator!

Young children can help our pollinators by planting seeds and can milk Daisy the cow.

See a farrier at work, visit Fermanagh Beekeepers apiary and watch local Pony Club displays.

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic.

Several picnic benches are available. Tea/coffee may be purchased from an outside caterer.

Dogs are not permitted, with exception of assistance dogs.