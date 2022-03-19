CAFRE Enniskillen welcomes back past principals

Roy McClenaghan (1989 – 1993), Sam Morrow (1995 – 1996) and Eric Long (1996 – 2001) were joined with the Head of Campus since 2001, Seamus McAlinney, who will retire later in March 2022. The first three principals (R.H. Houston, R.B. Fulton and D.G. O’Neill) previously planted their trees in 1989.

At the event Martin McKendry CAFRE Director welcomed the past principals and a number of the current staff to the event and noted that it was fitting for elm trees to be planted in the townland of Levaghy as the origins of the name is Leamhachaidh or ‘elm field(s)’ and also how the planting disease resistant elms demonstrated how technological advancements in land-based research and technologies have progressed since the establishment of the Campus in 1967.

As an integral part of CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus holds the Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF) Marque accreditation and is managed in an environmentally sustainable way in accordance with the LEAF standard.

