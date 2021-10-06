CAFRE level 2 apprenticeship in the equine industry on offer

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is currently accepting applications for the ‘Level 2 Apprenticeship in the Equine Industry’ starting in November 2021

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is currently accepting applications for the ‘Level 2 Apprenticeship in the Equine Industry’ starting in November 2021.

Apprentices accepted onto the course will continue to work in their current workplace, receive training from the CAFRE team based at the College’s Enniskillen Campus, and work towards the British Horse Society Stage 2 exam.

Apprentices on the programme will be required to attend Enniskillen Campus for short blocks of training throughout the year and complete weekly online theory sessions.

Equine lecturer, Jenny Richardson

The course covers a range of topics including riding and non-riding options to suit differing interests.

Apprentices must be aged 16-24 years and about to take up or already be in paid employment in Northern Ireland and be working a minimum of 21 hours a week.

CAFRE’s Equine Lecturer, Jenny Richardson comments that: “Completion of this course enhances employment opportunities for a diverse range of roles within the industry including grooms, riding centre employees and racing yard riders.

“Graduates may also have an opportunity to progress on to Level 3 study.”

Further information can be obtained by emailing Jenny Richardson: [email protected]