CAFRE – place to study for a career in agri-food industry

Then consider the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) which offers a wide range of courses ranging from Degrees to Level 2 Certificates.

For those leaving school with A-Level or equivalent qualifications, CAFRE offers a range of Degree programmes validated by Ulster University. These include Honour’s and Foundation Degrees in Sustainable Agriculture, Agriculture and Technology, Food Technology, Food Innovation and Nutrition, Food Business Management, Food Manufacture and Nutrition, Equine Management and Horticulture. Applications are still being accepted for these courses through UCAS Clearing (www.ucas.com).

For students leaving school with GCSE or equivalent qualifications, you can apply for a Level 3 or Level 2 Further Education course. The Agriculture, Food, Horticulture, Equine, Land-based Engineering, Veterinary Nursing and Floristry courses can be studied full-time including work placement. A work–based option is available in Agriculture, Food, Horticulture and Equine. Limited places are still available on these courses. For further information and instructions on how to apply please visit www.cafre.ac.uk

Abi Thom from Cookstown who is currently studying on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Technology highly recommends studying food courses at CAFRE, Loughry Campus

Abi Thom, from Cookstown, has just completed the first year of the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Technology

“I really enjoyed studying science and food subjects at school and knew that I wanted to study at Loughry Campus instead of doing A-Levels, to let me focus on subjects that I was interested in. CAFRE offers a more practical applied approach to learning. I loved being a student on the National Diploma programme; so much that I decided to progress on to study for a BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Technology. The technical aspects of food manufacture really interested me. I hope to follow a career into Technical Management when I graduate. I would highly recommend studying at CAFRE. It is such a friendly place to be. The teaching and support staff are so helpful and we get the opportunity to engage with industry from day one.”

CAFRE is renowned for the excellent educational facilities and links with industry. 95% of graduates are employed or progress on to higher education within six months of graduating and would highly recommend CAFRE as a place to study. So if you are interested in working in a fast moving industry that is constantly changing and using technical innovations to meet consumer demands, a CAFRE course could be the first step in achieving that goal.