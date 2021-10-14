CAFRE raise boatloads of cash for Air Ambulance NI

CAFRE’s Agriculture Education Team recently competed in the 2021 Dragon Boat Race on the River Lagan raising £3250 for the Air Ambulance NI charity. Front to back: Sophie Tyner, Naomi Jones, Carrie Smith, Eileen McCloskey, Roisin McCurry, Carla Heaslip, Peter Verhoeven, Brian Robson, Philip Higginson, Jonny Gillespie, Malachy Morgan, Phelim Savage, Philip Holdsworth, John Fegan and Joe Mulholland.

Staff which included administration, instructors and lecturers readily agreed to take part in the initiative and received support from colleagues across CAFRE.

Commenting on behalf of CAFRE, team leader, Joe Mulholland said: “When we accepted this challenge we were about to return to face to face teaching with face masks and social distancing still in place and it was really great to have a sense of working together on something at a time when we were having to remain relatively separate from each other.”

On the day the team of 15 staff put in a fantastic effort, winning both of their heats and finishing in fifth place out of fifteen teams entered in the race.

“Air Ambulance NI provides an essential service that helps people right across Northern Ireland and has saved lives thanks to its highly responsive ability to access people in need quickly and efficiently. CAFRE engages with students and agri businesses from right across Northern Ireland and many in remote rural locations so our agriculture education team are delighted to be able to support the Air Ambulance NI, a partner of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS),” said Joe.