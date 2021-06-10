CAFRE release food industry training dates

Brother and sister, Megan Kirkland and Caleb Howard who have recently completed Level 2 Award in Understanding HACCP (RSPH) with CAFRE, Loughry Campus.

On ‘World Food Safety Day 2021’, CAFRE’s Food Industry Training Team are delighted to launch the further dates for food industry short courses, which focus on all aspects of food safety. A list of all courses and how to book can be found at: www.cafre.ac.uk.

The 2021 World Food Safety Day message is ‘Investing in food safety today will reap future rewards’.

The primary benefit of attending food safety training is to ensure safe food production. Training also delivers additional benefits such as improved economic opportunities and increased productivity.

Clare Millar, Food Technologist at Loughry Campus, CAFRE.

The good practices discussed when considering food safety contribute to improved sustainability and help minimise environmental damage. When unsafe or contaminated food is produced it leads to trade rejections, economic losses, food loss and waste.

Brother and sister, Megan Kirkland and Caleb Howard have recently completed Level 2 Award in Understanding HACCP (RSPH) with CAFRE, Loughry Campus.

Megan commented: “As a Loughry graduate, it is great to return to avail of their short course programme. We are embarking on our own food processing business; we found the training and support excellent and will definitely return to complete further short courses in the future.”