CAFRE rush control on farm event planned for the Faughan catchment

There will be directional signs in place on the day. Farmers can choose to attend a 2:30pm afternoon session or a 7pm evening session.

CAFRE Biodiversity Technologist Terence Henry said: “Whilst some rush in a field can provide shelter for young lambs and provide cover for ground nesting birds and hares, dense infestations reduce output and make the land ineligible for area-based schemes.”

Standard treatments for rush with MCPA may result in reduced water quality in the Faughan valley catchment from which the area’s drinking water is extracted at the Carmoney water treatment plant.

Soft rush weed wiped with glyphosate on Peter McSparron’s Claudy farm

CAFRE has been conducting rush control demonstrations based on methods to reduce the impact on water quality. The results of different rush control treatments carried out in July will be viewed in one field on the farm, with a particular emphasis on the benefits of weed wiping with glyphosate versus boom spraying with MCPA.

NI Water staff will discuss water quality of the Faughan catchment and the treatment process at the drinking water extraction plant. Staff will also speak about the advantages and disadvantages of the different methods of rush control, the effect of these on raw water quality and the impact on the costs of treatment to ensure good quality drinking water.