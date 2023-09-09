Watch more videos on Shots!

To help farmers interpret and understand these results The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) have organised a series of four on-farm events across Zone 1.

The events will focus on using the results of the SNHS soil analysis to assess soil fertility, make best use of organic manures and plan chemical fertiliser applications to optimise production, comply with regulations and protect the environment. The events will also demonstrate how Zone 1 farmers can access their results on the SNHS map viewer and explain the options for completing the SNHS training. The training is available at: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training and will help farmers make best use of the information provided by the scheme.

The events will feature various speakers:

John Milligan with Andrew Thompson (CAFRE) and Emma Neville (CAFRE) reviewing SNHS Soil Analysis Results in preparation for TDF Event on Tuesday 26th September. (Pic: CAFRE)

The host farmer will give an overview of their grassland management and explain how they have benefited from participating in the scheme and completing the SNHS training.

Alex Higgins from Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) will give an update on the SNHS soil analysis results and trends within Zone 1.

CAFRE technologists will discuss the benefits of nutrient management planning and provide instructions on how to join the SNHS training.

No booking required, simply choose the event you wish to attend:

James Henderson, with Aveen McMullan (CAFRE) and Andrew Thompson (CAFRE) preparing for TDF Event on Thursday 21st September. (Pic: CAFRE)

Tuesday 19th September, 11am, Jason Rankin, 2 Crossnamuckley Road, Newtownards, BT22 2AA;

Thursday 21st September, 7pm, James Henderson, 17 Nicholsons Road, Kilkeel, BT34 4JN;

Tuesday 26th September, 7pm, John Milligan, 50 Carnreagh Road, Castlewellan, BT31 9NY;