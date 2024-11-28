CAFRE success at Land-Based and Environment Learner Awards 2024 in Birmingham
The event was held on 21 November at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham.
The talented Chloe Millar, Matthew Lee and Jordan Ratcliffe were each awarded first place as their achievements in Veterinary Nursing, Horticulture and Equine, respectively were recognised. The LBEL Awards are a partnership between Lantra, the land-based training body, and Landex, the representative body for land-based colleges and universities.
The prestigious event, hosted by Danny Clarke (aka The Black Gardener) brought together over 200 students from across England and Northern Ireland, educators and industry professionals. It celebrated the dedication and hard work of the next generation of leaders in a variety of land-based and environment sectors.
Danny, who changed from a career in sales to Horticulture in his early forties said: “I am thrilled to be hosting this year’s ceremony. It recognises the talent and dedication of people in education who are taking care of and creating green spaces and looking after animals.”
The college submitted nominations. The compelling accounts of student enthusiasm captivated the independent panel of judges during the assessment stages. CAFRE staff were delighted when Chloe, Matthew, and Jordan were announced as finalists and subsequent winners in their categories.
CAFRE’s Veterinary Nursing Lecturer, Claire Morris attended the event. Claire commented: “The ceremony was a great chance for CAFRE students to connect with fellow finalists and network with judges and sponsors from various land-based industries.”
Claire continued: “The quality of entries demonstrated through the short videos submitted by finalists showcased the variety of industries being recognised and the intensity of the competition.”
For further information on Agri-Food and Land-based courses offered at CAFRE, visit the college’s website: www.cafre.ac.uk.
Applications are currently be accepted for programmes starting in September 2025.
