CAFRE success at Land-Based and Environment Learner Awards 2024 in Birmingham

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) celebrated a remarkable achievement as three of its students each secured first place at the annual Land-based and Environment Learner (LBEL) Awards.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was held on 21 November at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham.

The talented Chloe Millar, Matthew Lee and Jordan Ratcliffe were each awarded first place as their achievements in Veterinary Nursing, Horticulture and Equine, respectively were recognised. The LBEL Awards are a partnership between Lantra, the land-based training body, and Landex, the representative body for land-based colleges and universities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prestigious event, hosted by Danny Clarke (aka The Black Gardener) brought together over 200 students from across England and Northern Ireland, educators and industry professionals. It celebrated the dedication and hard work of the next generation of leaders in a variety of land-based and environment sectors.

CAFRE Veterinary Nursing Lecture, Claire Morris, pictured centre, congratulating Chloe Millar and Matthew Lee on their achievement at the annual Land-based and Environment Learner (LBEL) Awards. The event was held at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham. The LBEL Awards are a partnership between Lantra and Landex to celebrate achievements of those studying in land-based colleges and universities

Danny, who changed from a career in sales to Horticulture in his early forties said: “I am thrilled to be hosting this year’s ceremony. It recognises the talent and dedication of people in education who are taking care of and creating green spaces and looking after animals.”

The college submitted nominations. The compelling accounts of student enthusiasm captivated the independent panel of judges during the assessment stages. CAFRE staff were delighted when Chloe, Matthew, and Jordan were announced as finalists and subsequent winners in their categories.

CAFRE’s Veterinary Nursing Lecturer, Claire Morris attended the event. Claire commented: “The ceremony was a great chance for CAFRE students to connect with fellow finalists and network with judges and sponsors from various land-based industries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire continued: “The quality of entries demonstrated through the short videos submitted by finalists showcased the variety of industries being recognised and the intensity of the competition.”

Chloe Millar, from Newtownabbey, is a final year student on the VetSkill Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing course. Chloe is employed at Glenburn Veterinary Surgeons and attends CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus one day per week. On successful completion of her course Chloe will gain recognised Veterinary Nursing status from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS). Chloe’s nomination recognised her dedication, enthusiasm and commitment to work and study while embracing all opportunities that come her way

For further information on Agri-Food and Land-based courses offered at CAFRE, visit the college’s website: www.cafre.ac.uk.

Applications are currently be accepted for programmes starting in September 2025.