CAFRE’s Virtual Open Week

CAFRE Student Recruitment Advisers Liz Simpson and Alan Johnston getting ready for the CAFRE Virtual Open Week which will be held on Facebook live each evening from Monday 4th - Thursday 7th October 2021.

At these events you will be able to hear directly from programme managers, current students and staff about what it is like to study at CAFRE.

“The virtual events were very successful last year and attracted a much wider audience than our usual campus events,” says Deirdre Cooper, Senior Adviser for CAFRE Student Recruitment.

Deirdre continues: “Viewers had the opportunity to see what it is like to be a student as well as hear from graduates about how a CAFRE qualification launched their career in the Agri-Food industry.”

CAFRE offers courses from Certificates to Honours Degrees in Agriculture, Food, Equine and Horticulture as well as a Master’s Degree in Business for the Agri- Food and Rural Enterprise. Courses are available full-time, part-time as well as work based and apprenticeships. CAFRE students benefit from “learning by doing” using the superb, internationally recognised, practical facilities at each of the three campuses. These demonstrate the latest science, technology, innovations and business management techniques for industry as well as allowing students to learn in first class facilities in courses delivered by highly qualified staff.

Most CAFRE graduates progress onto a successful, fulfilling career in the Agri-food industry. The results speak for themselves – over 95% of graduates gain employment or progress on to higher education within six months of completing their course and 93% would recommend their course to others.

So if you are interested in finding out more about studying at CAFRE and where it could lead you, please join staff at the Virtual Open Week. There are seven events covering each of the main areas of study. These will be held on Facebook Live from the 4th – 7th October 2021, in the evenings. Details of dates and timings can be found on the CAFRE website www.cafre.ac.uk. Don’t forget to follow DiscoverCafre on Facebook to receive notifications.