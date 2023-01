Calf heifers selling to a top price of £2850 for a Limousin due in February at Markethill

Heifers

220 heifers included several pens of beef heifers which sold to a top of £300 per 100 kilos for 724k at £2175 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £271 for 710k at £1925 for a Newtownhamilton producer.

Main demand for beef heifers from £250 to £271 per 100 kilos.

Good quality forward heifers sold to £303 for 596k at £1805 from an Armagh farmer followed by £295 for 606k at £1785 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

All good quality feeding heifers sold steadily from £240 to £288 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £301 for 450k at £1355 from a Granemore farmer followed by £286 for 498k at £1425 from a Loughgall farmer.

A Keady farmer received £285 per 100 kilos for 434k at £1235.

All good quality grazing heifers sold from £240 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 724k £2175 £300.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 710k £1925 £271.00; Newry farmer 652k £1765 £271.00; Armagh farmer 690k £1865 £270.00; Hillsborough farmer 630k £1695 £269.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 754k £1985 £263.00; Portadown farmer 740k £1915 £259.00 and Hillsborough farmer 776k £1945 £251.

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 596k £1805 £303.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 606k £1785 £295.00; Armagh farmer 640k £1865 £291.00; Dungannon farmer 624k £1795 £288.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 522k £1475 £283.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 588k £1655 £281.00 and Tandragee farmer 602k £1685 £280.

Middleweight heifers

Granemore farmer 450k £1355 £301.00; Loughgall farmer 498k £1425 £286.00; Keady farmer 434k £1235 £285.00; Newry farmer 404k £1145 £283.00; Granemore farmer 408k £1145 £281.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 482k £1335 £277.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 480k £1315 £274.

Bullocks

100 bullocks maintained a very firm demand with good quality forward bullocks from £250 to £286 for 520k at £1495 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £279 for 560k at £1454 from a Belleek farmer.

Middleweight bullocks sold to £290 for 498k at £1445 from a Gilford farmer followed by £289 for 444k at £1285 from a Keady farmer.

Main demand for good quality bullocks from £230 to £250 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold from £190 to £208 for 590k at £1225 from a Tandragee farmer with a top price of £1325 for 640k at £205 from a Tandragee farmer.

Forward bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 522k £1495 £286.00; Belleek farmer 560k £1565 £279.00; Belleek farmer 574k £1595 £278.00; Gilford farmer 502k £1385 £276.00; Belleek farmer 574k £1575 £274.00; Tandragee farmer 502k £1355 £270.00; Belleek farmer 578k £1555 £269.00 and Tandragee farmer 538k £1445 £269.

Middleweight bullocks

Gilford farmer 498k £1445 £290.00; Keady farmer 444k 31285 £289.00; Kilkeel farmer 450k £1115 £248.00; Donaghcloney farmer 492k £1195 £243.00; Rathfriland farmer 452k £1095 £242.00; Portadown farmer 466k £1095 £235.00 and Glenanne farmer 500k £1165 £233.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 590k £1225 £208.00; Tandragee farmer 570k £1175 £206.00; Tandragee farmer 646k £1325 £205.00; Donaghcloney farmer 506k £1015 £201.00; Tandragee farmer 632k £1255 £199.00; Donaghcloney farmer 512k £975 £190.00 and Tandragee farmer 546k £1035 £190.

Weanlings

210 weanlings sold in the best trade this year with several pens of top quality Continental calves on offer.

Top price of £381 per 100 kilos for 318k Limousin at £1210 from a Keady farmer.

The same owner received £357 for 336k at £1200.

A Tassagh farmer received £339 for 384k at £1300.

All top quality light males sold from £290 to £335 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £301 for 452k at £1360 from a Keady producer followed by £292 for 408k at £1190 from a Kilkeel farmer.

All good quality strong males sold from £235 to £284 per 100 kilos.

Good quality light heifers sold from £250 to £321 for 390k at £1250 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £318 for 384k at £1220 from a Lisnaskea farmer.

The same owner received £307 for 316k at £970. All good quality heifers sold from £240 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold from £230 to £279 with a top of £355 for 420k at £1490 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £309 for 408k at £1260 from a Tassagh farmer.

A Castlewellan producer received £279 for 412k at £1150.

Strong male weanlings

Keady farmer 452k £1360 £301.00; Kilkeel farmer 408k £1190 £292.00; Tassagh farmer 412k £1170 £284.00; Crumlin farmer 430k £1120 £261.00; Newry farmer 424k £1100 £259.00; Crumlin farmer 406k £1050 £259.00 and Dromara farmer 422k £1040 £247.

Light male weanlings

Keady farmer 318k £1210 £381.00; Keady farmer 336k £1200 £357.00; Tassagh farmer 384k £1300 £339.00; Lisnaskea farmer 262k 3900 £344.00; Lisnaskea farmer 290k £975 £336.00; Tassagh farmer 370k £1240 £335.00; Lisnaskea farmer 262k £880 £336.00; Tassagh farmer 400k £1230 £308.00; Lisnaskea farmer 282k £900 £319.00 and Dromara farmer 258k £820 £318.

Strong heifer weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 420k £1490 £355.00; Tassagh farmer 408k £1260 £309.00; Castlewellan farmer 412k £1150 £279.00; Crumlin farmer 438k £1140 £260.00; Castlewellan farmer 474k £1200 £253.00; Castlewellan farmer 440k £1090 £248.00 and Crumlin farmer 404k £1000 £248.

Light heifer weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 390k £1250 £321.00; Lisnaskea farmer 384k £1220 £318.00; Lisnaskea farmer 316k £970 £307.00; Castlewellan farmer 230k £720 £313.00; Rostrevor farmer 286k £890 £311.00; Tynan farmer 294k £910 £310.00; Castlellwellan farmer 342k £1040 £304.00; Tynan farmer 340k £1030 £303.00; Tynan farmer 396k £1190 £301.00 and Tassagh farmer 358k £1070 £299.

A sale of in calf suckler bred heifers and heifers with calves at foot on Thursday 26th February for Mr R Hadden of Dungannon sold in a very firm demand with in calf heifers selling to a top of £2850 for a Limousin due in February a further three heifers sold at £2750 each.

Another four heifers sold at £2650 each.

In total 60 heifers sold from £2000 to £2850 and seven heifers sold from £1900 to £1980 each.

Heifers with calves at foot reached £2850.

A further two outfits sold £2750 and another four outfits sold at £2600 each.

A further 18 outfits sold from £2200 to £2550 each.

An entry of 500 hoggets at Markethill sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light hoggets sold from 470p to 500p per kg for 20.4k at £102, followed by 495p per kg for 21.2kg at £105 each.

Heavy hoggets sold to 498p per kg for 24.2kg at £120.50 and up to £124 each for 25kg (496p).

Main demand for heavy hoggets from £118 to £123 each.

Cull ewes to £130 each.

Heavy hoggets

Armagh farmer 24.2k £120.50 498p; Markethill farmer 25k £124 496p; Armagh farmer 24.5k £118 482p; Loughgall farmer 24.7k £117 474p; Portadown farmer 26k £121 465p; Armagh farmer 25.6k £117.50 459p and Newtownhamilton farmer 26.3k £120 456p.

Middleweight hoggets