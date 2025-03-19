Call for urgent action on banking access as Santander announces Portadown closure

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has said the closure of Santander’s Portadown branch on 30 June is ‘yet another blow to high street banking’, leaving many customers, especially older people, businesses, and those without digital banking access, without vital services.

“While Santander cites a shift towards online banking, the reality is that many people still depend on face-to-face services,” Ms Lockhart said. “Local post offices, including Portadown Post Office, will step up to help as they always do, but this closure highlights the urgent need for the government to do more to protect banking access.”

Ms Lockhart continued: “This closure is a huge disappointment and a major loss for Portadown. The erosion of local banking is having a real impact, particularly on elderly customers and small businesses.

“I know Portadown Post Office will continue to support those who need in-person banking, but this closure highlights the urgent need for the government to accelerate and expand the Banking Hub model.

“Banks have a duty to their customers, and they cannot simply walk away from communities without proper alternatives in place.

“I will be pressing Santander for answers on how they plan to support those affected, and I urge the government to take action to ensure banking remains accessible to all.”

Ms Lockhart added: “If you have concerns about this closure, please get in touch.”