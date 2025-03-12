Call for vigilance after second FMD outbreak

News

NORTHERN Ireland farmers have been urged to step up their vigilance after a second outbreak of foot and mouth (FMD) in Europe in a matter of weeks.

The call from farm minister Andrew Muir follows conformation of the dreaded disease being confirmed in a cattle herd in Hungary, on the border with Slovakia.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has put strict controls in place restric ting the importation of animals and animal products from FMD-affected countries and confirmed that there had been no movement of susceptible species into Northern Ireland from Hungary or Slovakia during the established risk window.

However, delays in the implementing of controls in Great Britain – which may have led to products entering the country from Germany, which suffered a foot and mouth breakout earlier this year – have come to light.

During a recent evidence session at Westminster, it was claimed that prohibited goods were able to enter the country despite the announcement of restrictions due to a delay in updating Defra’s import of products, animals, food and feed system (IPAFFS).

Mr Muir said it was essential to make every effort to keep foot and mouth out of Northern Ireland.

“Having a second case on the continent in Hungary should give us all a cause for concern,” he said.

“Foot and mouth outbreak in Hungary is a clear reminder that we must continue to adhere to excellent biosecurity and responsible sourcing. We all have to play our part to keep this devastating disease out of our livestock and wildlife."

Brian Dooher, the Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, added: “DAERA requests the support of all stakeholders in staying vigilant and promptly reporting any unusual symptoms in livestock.

“These measures are essential to safeguarding our livestock and protecting the vital agricultural sector across Northern Ireland.

The Province has been free of FMD since the outbreak of 2001, which resulted in the culling of approximately 6.5 million animals across the UK and had an estimated economic impact of £8 billion.

The Hungarian authorities have implemented all necessary control measures, including disease control zones, and are undertaking depopulation of the affected premises.

The German outbreak, first reported in January, was in a small herd of water buffalo in Brandenburg, north of Berlin. It has been successfully contained, with no further cases reported.

This week Alistair Carmichael, Chair of the Westminster ERFA Committee, has written to Defra’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Baroness Hayman of Ullock seeking answers on the department’s response to the outbreak of FMD in Germany.

He has asked what quantity of prohibited goods were able to enter the country in the time between controls being approved and IPAFFS being updated. He also wants to know what steps the department has taken to track and remove prohibited products and asked what assessment the Minister has made of the potential risk posed by these products.

The chairman also called for Defra to ensure that Dover Port Health Authority (DPHA) has adequate funding to successfully carry out its integral role in protecting the UK’s biosecurity.