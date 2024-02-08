Call on animal-based workplaces to help support student veterinary surgeons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An important aspect of all veterinary degree programmes is that all vet students must undertake workplace-based placements to prepare them for the practical side of work in the form of extra-mural studies (EMS). In the early years of the veterinary degree – usually students in their first or second year of study – this is focused upon gaining experience undertaking animal husbandry duties to get student vets used to handling and caring for animals in a variety of settings. This can be anything from working on a farm supporting with the milking of cattle, lending a helping hand in lambing season, working in a livery yard, or supporting an animal shelter or charity.

With the number of vet students steadily increasing, the RCVS are keen to increase the number of EMS placements available to students in order to meet this rise in demand and ensure there are a sufficient range of placement types to choose from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Linda Prescott-Clements, RCVS Director of Education, said: “While increasing the number of available animal husbandry EMS (AHEMS) placements available to students will be invaluable for the students themselves, there are also benefits to the establishments willing to provide these opportunities.

Farming Life news

“In return for providing a supportive and positive learning environment, EMS providers often appreciate having passionate and knowledgeable students working alongside them who care deeply about animal health and welfare.

“Additionally, establishments who offer EMS placements will be helping to support the vital development of our country’s future vets. It’s a mutually beneficial experience for all involved.”