Calling all budding artists and photographers – Share Your Happy Place for the 2026 Age Friendly Calendar

DERRY City and Strabane District Council Mayor Ruairí McHugh is calling on older members of the community to take part in this year’s Your Happy Place calendar competition.

The competition aims to encourage older people to get creative and showcase photographs, paintings or sketches of local places that bring joy to their lives or holds a special meaning.

Open to everyone aged 50 and over, the calendar is based on the Five Ways to Wellbeing principles: Connect, Be Active, Take Notice, Keep Learning and Give.

Encouraging positive mental health and a sense of community, the calendar will feature a different theme each month, alongside useful information about local support services, helplines and events.

Mr McHugh said: “I am delighted to be a part of this initiative, and I would encourage anyone who is over 50 to get involved. This calendar not only shines a light on some of our beautiful, special places across the city and district, but it also shows how these places make life richer for our older residents.

“It is a wonderful way to connect and share personal memories and also acts as a meaningful keepsake for the competition winners. There is no experience needed, just a bit of imagination and a love for your Happy Place.”

The much-loved Age Friendly Calendar is a joint initiative involving the Western Health and Social Care Trust, the Public Health Agency, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Southwest Age Partnership.

Competition winners will see their work being featured in the 2026 Your Happy Place Age Friendly Calendar, which will be distributed to community and voluntary groups, community centres, libraries, healthy living centres and leisure centres across the district.

To take part, please send a high-resolution submission by email to: [email protected]

Or post your entry to Age Friendly Co-ordinator, Derry City and Strabane District Council, 98 Strand Road, Derry, BT48 7NN.

The deadline is 5pm on Sunday, August 31.

For more information please visit https://www.derrystrabane.com/community/age-friendly/your-happy-place-calendar