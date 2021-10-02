Calls for overhaul of cross compliance penalties

Mr Irwin said he would be raising the issue with the Minister afresh following discussions with farmers in recent days who have been penalised with what he termed “massive” penalties.

The MLA said that the level of fine imposed, versus the actual nature of any alleged breach, was far outside any other system of penalty in any area of life for a perceived rule breach.

He stated: “When you speak to a farmer and they set out to you the nature of the supposed breach and then you read what the penalty is as a result, there really is no good reason why such draconian penalties are levied.

“You could have a situation over a few years where minor cross compliance breeches occur and then these mount up to become what the Department view as an ‘intentional’ breach and the fines issued are then astronomical. The cross compliance breaches can be very minor indeed and as we have now left the EU, I feel there is an important window available now to deal effectively with the issue and overhaul cross compliance penalties and make the system much more reasonable.”

He added: “In conversations with farmers they have said that the penalty issued to them has not been in anyway reflective of the alleged cross compliance breach, they feel as though the Department has treated them more harshly than any court in the land and of course no criminal offence has been committed. That surely cannot be a fair system when a farmer is loosing many tens of thousands of pounds which affects the operation of their farm business.”