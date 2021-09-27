Calved heifer sells for £2270 at Clogher

In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold readily with beef cows selling to £1651.20 for a 860kg Charolais to £192 reaching a top of £197 per 100kg for an 820kg Simmental to £1651.20 with an 800kg Simmental to £195 (£1560).

Cow heifers sold to £1568 for a 700kg Charolais to £224 per 100kg followed by a 700kg Charolais to £1393 at £199 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £139 per 100kg for 740kg (£1028.60).

Fat bulls sold to £1748 for a 1150kg Charolais to £152.

Fat steers sold to £218 for a 610kg Simmental (£1329.80).

Fat heifers sold to £ 222 for a 530kg Limousin (£1176.60).

In the store rings store heifers heavy lots topped £1800 for a 755kg Limousin at £238 reaching £252 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £1590.

Forward lots sold to £1440 for a 585kg Limousin (£246) and 575kg Limousin to £1410 (£245).

Med weights sold to £1160 for a 485kg Charolais (£239) reaching £253 per 100kg for a 450kg Limousin top £1150.

Smaller sorts to £1060 for a 395kg Charolais (£268).

Store bullocks heavy lots sold to £1780 for a 760kg Limousin (£234) rising to £246 per 100kg for a 720kg Charolais to £1720 and £244 per 100kg for a 700kg Charolais to £1720.

Forward lots sold to £252 per 100kg for a 590kg Belgian Blue to £1490. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£243) and 530kg Charolais to £1280 (£241).

Med weights sold to £1270 for a 490kg Charolais (£259) rising to £280 per 100kg for a 450kg Limousin to £1260.

Dairy cows sold to £2270 for calved heifer.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £1980 and £1930.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1240 for a 515kg Limousin (£241) rising to £286 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1200.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1050 for a 425kg Charolais (£247) and rising to £367 per 100kg for a 275kg Limousin to £1010.

Dropped calves bulls sold to £500 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £520 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £775 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £665 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Seskinore producer 700kg Charolais to £224 (£1568) Brookeborough producer 700kg Charolais to £199 (£1393) Lisnaskea producer 820kg Simmental to £197 (£1615.40) Omagh producer 820kg Simmental to £195 (£1560) Dromore producer 860kg Charolais to £192 (£1651.20) Cooneen producer 690kg Simmental to £192 (£1324.80) Fintona producer 780kg Simmental to £191 (£1489.80) Eskra producer 750kg Simmental to £189 (£1417.50) Keady producer 650kg Limousin to £189 (£1228.50) Clogher producer 780kg Charolais to £188 (£1466.40) and 680kg Charolais to £186 (£1264.80) and Keady producer 650kg Limousin to £186 (£1209).

Other quality lots sold from £170 to £184 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £140 to £167 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £130 to £139 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £126 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £70 to £98 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Finto9na producer 1150kg Simmental to £152 (£1748) Ballygawley producer 940kg Limousin to £150 (£1410) Lisbellaw producer 1020kg Limousin to £146 (£1489.20) Newmills producer 990kg Shorthorn beef to £140 (£1386) Keady producer 1000kg Stabiliser to £140 (£1400) Ederney producer 950kg Charolais to £136 (£1292) Dromore producer 940kg Charolais to £134 (£1259.60) Caledon producer 900kg Charolais to £132 (£1188) and Derrylin producer 1040kg Hereford to £125 (£1300).

Fat steers

610kg Simmental to £218 (£1329.80) 660kg Hereford to £210. 640kg Hereford to £210. 710kg Hereford to £210. 670kg Hereford to £210. 660kg Hereford to £210. 630kg Hereford to £210. 590kg Charolais to £208. 670kg Limousin to £206. 630kg Charolais to £200. 580kg Limousin to £200. 780kg Belgian Blue to £198. 600kg Belgian Blue to £194.

Fat heifers

530kg Limousin to £222 630Kg Charolais to £220. 590kg Limousin to £216. 620kg Limousin to £212. 570kg Limousin to £210. 500kg Limousin to £210. 550kg Simmental to £208.590kg Charolais to £206. 530kg Simmental to £206. 640kg Limousin to £205.620kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £202. 630kg Limousin to £202. 600kg Limousin to £202. 610kg Limousin to £200. 560kg Limousin to £194.630kg Limousin to £191. 630kg Limousin to £191. 520kg Hereford to £188.

Store bullocks (380 lots)

An increased entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with Roy Hall Fivemiletown receiving the top price of £1780 for a choice Limousin 760kg (£234) with a top price of £246 per 100kg for a 720kg Charolais to £1770 and £244 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin to £1720 and a 680kg Charolais to £1660 most others selling from £224 to £243 per 100kg Leading prices: Roy Hall Fivemiletown 760kg Limousin to £1780 (£234) 730kg Limousin to £1720 (£235) 750kg Limousin to £1700 (£226) R Allen Loughgall 720kg Charolais to £1770 (£246) 705kg Limousin to £`1720 (£244) 730kg Simmental to £1650 (£226) and 710kg Charolais to £1640 (£231) Armagh producer 770kg Limousin to £1760 (£228) 715kg Belgian Blue to £1720 (£240) 700kg Charolais to £1690 (£241) 675kg Belgian Blue to £1620 (£240) and 685kg Charolais to £1620 (£236) E Beattie Brookeborough 715kg Charolais to £1740 (£243) 695kg Charolais to £1680 (£242) and 680kg Charolais to £1660 (£244) K McCrory Sixmilecross 720kg Limousin to £1730 (£240) M Donnelly Loughgall 710kg Charolais to £1660 (£234) J Holland Dungannon 740kg Charolais to £1660 (£224) P Macari Armagh 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1650 (£236) Forward lots sold £1490 for a 590kg Belgian Blue (£252) and a 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£240 ) for S Hayes Dungannon. J Cassidy Derrylion 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£243) and a 530kg Limousin to £1250 (£236) B and D Doris Lurgan 550kg Limousin to £1320 (£240) B Doherty Fintona 580kg Limousin to £1320 (£227) Armagh producer 530kg Charolais to £1280 (£241) and D Kerr Lisnaskea 560kg Limousin to £1300 (£232).

Med weights stores 410kg to 500kg

A Heatherington Donaghmore 490kg Charolais to £1270 (£259) 480kg Limousin to £1200 (£250) and 480kg Charolais to £1190 (£248) D Kerr Lisnaskea 500kg Charolais to £1270 (£254) Armagh producer 500kg Chars. to £1260 x 2 (£252) 485kg Charolais to £1240 (£255) 500kg Charolais to £1210 (£242) and 470kg Limousin to £1210 (£257) C Irwin Fivemiletown 450kg Limousin to £1260 (£280) and 490kg Limousin to £1200 (£245) J Cassidy Derrylin 500kg Charolais to £1260 (£252) and 480kg Limousin to £1190 (£248) P Irwin Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1250 (£252) A Irwin Fivemiletown 495kg Simmental to £1220 (£246) P Barrett Middletown 475kg Charolais to £1220 (£257) S Jordan Derrylin 470kg Charolais to £1200 (£255) Beechmount Farms Ltd. Moira 495kg Charolais to 31200 (£242) and 490kg Charolais to £1190 (£243) and R Ruddock Portadown 465kg Charolais to £1190 (£256).

Store heifers (200 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £252 per 100kg and £251 per 100kg with most lots selling from £224 to £248 per 100kg.

This week a top price of £1800 for a 755kg Limousin (£238) a 655kg Charolais to £1560 (£238) and a 645kg Charolais to £1520 (£235) for Liam Donnelly ClogHereford J McSorley Beragh sold a 630kg Limousin to £1590 (£252) 640kg Limousin to £1560 (£235) 610kg Limousin to £1530 (£251) 610kg Limousin to £1520 (£235) 615kg Limousin to £1510 (£245) and 605kg Limousin to £1500 (£248) A Holland Dungannon 645kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1590 (£246) G M R Johnston Fivemiletown 640kg Limousin to £1580 (£247) R E Johnston Fivemiletown 610kg Limousin to £1500 (£246) 675kg Limousin to £1490 (£221) and 625kg Limousin to £1450 (£232) E Maguire Omagh 650kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1480 (£227) C Keys Fivemiletown 650kg Charolais to £1470 (£226) P J Corrigan Dungannon 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1410 (£224) Forward lots sold to £1440 for a 585kg Limousin (£246) 585kg Limousin to £1430 (£244) 575kg Limousin to £1410 (£245) 575kg Limousin to £1410 (£245) for J McSorley Beragh.

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

G McLaren Omagh 485kg Charolais to £1160 (£239) J Hackett Omagh 495kg Charolais to £1150 (£232) 460kg Charolais to £1140 (£248) 475kg Limousin to £1090 (£229) 480kg Charolais to £1080 (£227) 465kg Charolais to £1080 (£232) 460kg Charolais to £1080 (£235) and 470kg Simmental to £1070 (£227) M McClave Rosslea 485kg Charolais to £1140 (£235) J Greene Crossgar 450kg Charolais to £1150 (£253) C L Allen Ballygawley 500kg Hereford to £1130 (£226) J Cassidy Derrylin 495kg Charolais to £1120 (£226) 475kg Charolais to £1090 (£229) 460kg Charolais to £1080 (£235) and 480kg Charolais to £1070 (£222) R E Johnston Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £1080 (£220) P Curran Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1080 (£220) K Fox Clogher 450kg Limousin to £1070 (£238) 490kg Limousin to £1070 (£218) and P Bogue Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1070 (£214).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Joe Kelly Clogher 395kg Charolais to £1060 (£268) 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £830 and 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. E Smith Ballygawley 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £970, 375kg Limousin to £930, 390kg Limousin to £900, and 350kg Limousin to £900. P Bogue Clogher 400kg Limousin to £900. D Galbraith Castlederg 375kg Charolais to £900. K Fox Omagh 390kg Limousin to £890. M Toner Desertmartin 400kg Limousin to £880. M Hackett Augher 365kg Charolais to £840 and 355kg Charolais to £840. Ruth Hogg Fivemiletown 365kg Limousin to £760.

Weanlings (107 lots)

A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1240 for a 515kg Limousin (£241) for L Holland Dungannon. Omagh producer 420kg Charolais to £1200 (£286) and a 435kg Charolais to £1080 (£248) J McSorley Beragh 495kg Limousin to £1200 (£242) 490kg Limousin to £1180 (£241) 440kg Limousin to £1155 (£262) 495kg Limousin to £1070 (£216) and a 375kg Limousin to £1040 (£277) M McCrystal Ballygawley 350kg Charolais to £1120 (£320) and a 355kg Charolais to £1090 (£307) Dungannon producer 385kg Charolais to £100 (£286) 365kg Charolais to £1090 (£298) 390kg Simmental to £1030 (£264) and 380kg Simmental to £1000 (£263) P J Corrigan Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £1080 (£284) and 385kg Charolais to £1030 (£267) L Holland Dungannon 520kg Hereford to £1020 (£202) and 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030 (£231) and M Hackett Augher 365kg Charolais to £1000 (£274).

Weanling heifers

Joe Donaghy Clogher 425kg Charolais to £1050 (£247) and 435kg Charolais to £1000 (£230) Lack (Fermanagh) producer 275kg Limousin to £1010 (£367) and 345kg Limousin to £820 (£237) Albert Irwin Newtownbutler 405kg Charolais to £1000 (£247) 420kg Charolais to £990 (£236) 415kg Charolais to £940 (£226) and 410kg Charolais to £900 (£219) S J Mallon Cookstown 345kg Sal. to £935 (£271) and 310kg Sal. to £710 (£226) J Cassidy Derrylin 360kg Limousin to £920 (£255) 360kg Limousin to £910 (£252) 360kg Limousin to £900 (£250) and 355kg Limousin to £890 (£251) P J Corrigan Dungannon 340kg Limousin to £890 (£262) R Wilson Garvary 275kg Charolais to £780 (£283) and P J Monaghan Omagh 270kg Limousin to £680 (£252).

Dairy cows and heifers

A very strong demand in this section with a Tempo producer selling a calved heifer to £2270 with others selling to £1550 and £1400. Newry producer £1900, £1850 and £1810 for calved heifers. Newtownbutler producer £1850 for calved heifer. Others selling from £1200.

Breeding bulls

Ballinamallard producer sold a young pedigree registered Limousin born (10.07.2020) to £1650.

Suckler cows and calves (70 lots)

A much larger entry this week sold to a good steady demand with a Carrickmore producer selling a heifer with bull calf to £1980 and a heifer with heifer calf to £1550. K Bell Aughnacloy sold a heifer with twin bull calves to £1930. Sixmilecross producer £1740 for 07 cow with heifer calf, £1720 for 2016 cow with bull calf, £1700 for heifer with heifer calf, and £1570 for heifer with bull calf. Omagh producer £1720 for third calver with heifer calf. M McKenna Augher £1660 for 2011 cow with bull calf. A McCarney Seskinore £1640 for 08 cow with bull calf. P A Fee Tempo £1600 for heifer with bull calf. A Green Tempo £1550 for 2010 cow with bull calf. H Thompson, Co Antrim £1500 for 2011 cow with bull calf. Several other outfits sold from £1140 to £1380.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (165 lots)

A smaller entry this week sold easily to a very keen demand with young bull calves selling to £500 for Charolais to I Logan Omagh I Reid Dungannon £480 for Hereford; A Breen Tempo £475 for Aberdeen Angus; S Beacom and E Graham Lisbellaw £475 for Simmental; Roly Domer Clogher £470 for Charolais; P Hackett Augher £465 for Limousin; A Hopper Pomeroy £460 for Simmental; J Donnelly Trillick £420 for Limousin; B Dunne Ballinamallard £385 for Belgian Blue and £370 for Charolais and A Maguire Lisbellaw £365 for Belgian Blue

Heifer calves

P Mackle Moy £520 for Charolais and £500 for Holstein; A Hopper Pomeroy £500 for Simmental; C S Wiggan Ballygawley £475 for Aberdeen Angus; R Milligan Ederney £475 for Simmental; A and S Ginn Ederney £475 for Limousin and I Reid Dungannon £470 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps

S Beacom and S Graham Lisbellaw £775 for Limousin; £665 and £625 for Charolais; A Emo Derrylin £765, £615 and £600 for Limousins; W Rodgers Aughancloy £590 for Hereford and P Hackett Augher £580 for Limousin.

Reared heifer lumps