Lambs sold to £5.32 per kg and to top of £125. Fat ewes to £158. Rams to £132. Lambs (1080) Claudy farmer, 20.5k £109 (532); Cullybackey farmer, 18k £94 (522); Armoy farmer, 20.5k £104.50 (510); Ballyclare farmer, 21k £107 (510); Kilrea farmer, 22.5k £114 (507), 21k £100 (476); Moneymore farmer, 21k £106.50 (507); Moneymore farmer, 21.5k £109 (507); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £111 (505); Ballymoney farmer, 21.5k £108 (502), 22.5k £110 (489), 24.5k £117 (478); Randalstown farmer, 22.5k £113 (502); Aghadowey farmer, 24k £120 (500); Ballymena farmer, 23k £115 (500); Kilrea farmer, 22k £110 (500); Maghera farmer, 22.5k £112.50 (500), 21.5k £107 (498); Portglenone farmer, 24k £120 (500); Rasharkin farmer, 22k £110 (500), 17k £82 (482); Ringsend farmer, 24k £120 (500); Portstewart farmer, 22k £109.50 (498), 25k £118 (472); Dunloy farmer, 19k £94.50 (497); Moneymore farmer, 24k £119 (496); Coleraine farmer, 21k £104 (495); Garvagh farmer, 20k £98.50 (493), 20k £97 (485), 22.5k £107 (476); Ballymoney farmer, 24k £118 (492); Kilrea farmer, 23k £113 (491); Kilrea farmer, 23.5k £115 (489); Antrim farmer, 20.5k £100 (488); Draperstown farmer, 21.5k £105 (488); Kilrea farmer, 24.5k £119 (486); Macosquin farmer, 24.5k £119 (486); Tobermore farmer, 22k £107 (486); Ballymoney farmer, 25k £121 (484); Tobermore farmer, 21.5k £104 (484); Macosquin farmer, 22.5k £108.50 (482); Portrush farmer, 22.5k £108.50 (482); Ballymoney farmer, 20k £96 (480); Dungiven farmer, 23.5k £112.50 (479); Ballymena farmer, 21.5k £103 (479); Limavady farmer, 24k £115 (479); Dungiven farmer, 22k £105 (477), 22.5k £107 (476); Rasharkin farmer, 22k £105 (477) and Kilrea farmer, 22.5k £107 (476). Fat ewes (100) on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Good entry of ewes to £158. More ewes needed. A good entry of 30 dairy on Tuesday 29th November to a top price of £2940 for a calved heifer. Londonderry farmer, calved heifers and cows to £2940, £2800, £2640, £2600, £2400, £2000, £1800, £1700; Dungannon farmer, calved heifers to £2060, £1960 and Coleraine farmer, second calvers to £1800, £1760. More stock required weekly Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand. A good entry of 200 on Wednesday 30th November at Kilrea met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand. Steers sold to £1580 and heifers to £1560. Fat cows and bulls to £1640. Fat cows: 80 on offer, flying trade. Portglenone farmer, 720k Limousin £1580 (219), 490k £1070 (218), 760k £1640 (216); Ahoghill farmer, 630k Holstein £1330 (211), 720k £1490 (207), 680k £1370 (202), 550k £1100 (200), 560k £1100 (196); Glarryford farmer, 670k Fleckvieh £1360 (203), 710k £1440 (203), 770k £1530 (199), 630k £1190 (189); Garvagh farmer, 760k Aberdeen Angus £1520 (200); Ahoghill farmer, 660k Saler £1310 (199); Garvagh farmer, 590k Charolais £1150 (195); Portglenone farmer, 790k Aberdeen Angus £1530 (194); Toome farmer, 650k Belgian Blue £1260 (194); Castlerock farmer, 750k Simmental £1400 (187); Limavady farmer, 800k ST £1430 (179), 770k Friesian £1350 (175), 490k £840 (171), 680k £1050 (154), 670k £1030 (154), 570k Fleckvieh £790 (139); Maghera farmer, 630k Friesian £1110 (176), 700k £1130 (161), 510k £780 (153); Desertmartin farmer, 800k Friesian £1390 (174); Garvagh farmer, 530k Limousin £910 (172); Coleraine farmer, 710k Norweigan Red £1210 (170), 770k Friesian £1160 (151); Dervock farmer, 690k Fleckvieh £1150 (167), 670k Friesian £1080 (161), 680k £1080 (159); Bellaghy farmer, 540k Friesian £880 (163), 630k £960 (152); Macosquin farmer, 570k Holstein £920 (161); Portglenone farmer, 640k Limousin £1030 (161); Limavady farmer, 710k Friesian £1050 (148), 680k £990 (146), 650k £920 (142); Crumlin farmer, 720k Holstein £1030 (143); Limavady farmer, 590k Limousin £840 (142), 590k £770 (131); Cullybackey farmer, 620k Holstein £850 (137), 560k £760 (136); Kilrea farmer, 610k Charolais £830 (136); Castledawson farmer, 700k Friesian £930 (133) and Dungiven farmer, 600k Holstein £790 (132). Suckler All types of suckler stock required. Kilrea farmer, Limousin heifer with Simmental bull calf at foot to £1840 and Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus bull to £1840. Heifers Castlerock farmer, 240k Charolais £730 (304), 310k Simmental £750 (242); Dungiven farmer, 270k Limousin £700 (259), 250k £630 (252), 240k £590 (246), 360k £810 (225); Rasharkin farmer, 460k Limousin £1170 (254), 350k £880 (251), 370k £930 (251), 410k £930 (227); Garvagh farmer, 610k Limousin £1530 (251); Limavady farmer, 500k Limousin £1240 (248), 540k Aberdeen Angus £1270 (235), 540k £1230 (228); Upperlands farmer, 430k Limousin £1060 (247), 450k £1000 (222), 480k £1030 (215); Castlerock farmer, 310k Limousin £760 (245), 280k £630 (225), 350k £760 (217); Macosquin farmer, 480k Aberdeen Angus £1170 (244), 425k £950 (224), 420k £900 (214); Portglenone farmer, 420k Aberdeen Angus £1020 (243), 400k £870 (218), 430k £890 (207); Rasharkin farmer, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1320 (240), 380k £800 (211); Kilrea farmer, 340k Simmental £810 (238); Maghera farmer, 450k Aberdeen Angus £1010 (224), 470k Belgian Blue £1040 (221), 400k £870 (218); Coleraine farmer, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1220 (222), 710k £1560 (220); Finvoy farmer, 370k Belgian Blue £800 (216), 390k Aberdeen Angus £810 (208), 400k Belgian Blue £800 (200); Garvagh farmer, 270k Limousin £580 (215); Knockloughrim farmer, 430k Charolais £900 (209) and Magherafelt farmer, 450k Aberdeen Angus £940 (209), 370k £750 (203). Steers Castlerock farmer, 290k Limousin £790 (272), 300k Simmental £770 (257), 370k Limousin £900 (243), 350k Simmental £800 (229); Portglenone farmer, 360k Limousin £970 (269), 340k £910 (268), 300k £750 (250); Kilrea farmer, 320k Simmental £820 (256); Bushmills farmer, 270k Aberdeen Angus £680 (252), 330k £810 (246); Desertmartin farmer, 450k Aberdeen Angus £1100 (244), 490k Hereford £1160 (237), 570k Aberdeen Angus £1310 (230), 470k £1070 (228), 480k £1020 (213); Garvagh farmer, 290k Limousin £650 (224); Coleraine farmer, 700k Aberdeen Angus £1540 (220); Knockloughrim farmer, 720k Friesian £1580 (219), 590k £1260 (214), 690k £1430 (207), 580k £1160 (200); Garvagh farmer, 530k Shorthorn dairy £1150 (217), 560k Normande £1160 (207), 540k Fleckvieh £1070 (198); Cullybackey farmer, 450k Limousin £950 (211); Kilrea farmer, 570k Charolais £1190 (209) and Cullybackey farmer, 520k Saler £1040 (200). Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand. Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.