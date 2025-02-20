Calved heifer sells to a top price of £2960 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 310 calves and weanlings on Thursday 13th February which met with an outstanding trade for all types on offer.

All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Kilrea Mart

Bull calves

Dervock farmer, Aberdeen Angus £1075, Belgian Blue £1005, Holstein £665, £495; Castlerock farmer, Fleckvieh £960; Moneymore farmer, Aberdeen Angus £875, £815; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £820, £755, £595; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £770, £695, Aberdeen Angus £585, Belgian Blue £540, £470; Millisle farmer, Charolais £755, £750; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £740; Desertmartin farmer, Friesian £690; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £670, Friesian £540, £505, £400; Articlave farmer, Belgian Blue £655; Desertmartin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £645; Ahoghill farmer, Aberdeen Angus £630; Castledawson farmer, Limousin £560; Maghera farmer, Holstein £550, £390, £370, £360, £345; Stewartstown farmer, Belgian Blue £530, £520, £385, Aberdeen Angus £375; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £505; Maghera farmer, Limousin £485; Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £450, Holstein £385; Claudy farmer, Belgian Blue £450; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £450; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £440, £435, £365, Charolais £360, Aberdeen Angus £300; Kilraughts farmer, Fleckvieh £440, Aberdeen Angus £410, £400, Fleckvieh £315; Articlave farmer, Aberdeen Angus £425; Magherafelt farmer, Simmental £415; Cookstown farmer, Friesian £390, £370; Strangford farmer, Charolais £380 and Ahoghill farmer, Aberdeen Angus £370.

Heifer calves

Desertmartin farmer, Simmental £955; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £895, £685; Rasharkin farmer, Charolais £800; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £720, £685, £660, £480, £465, £460, £455; Desertmartin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £690; Upperlands farmer, Hereford £680; Articlave farmer, Charolais £675; Ahoghill farmer, Simmental £575; Maghera farmer, Belgian Blue £570, Limousin £430; Claudy farmer, Belgian Blue £565, £490, Charolais £490; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £565; Moneymore farmer, Aberdeen Angus £550; Magherafelt farmer, Aberdeen Angus £495; Castledawson farmer, Limousin £490, £460, £360; Coleraine farmer, Belgian Blue £450; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £450; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £440, £345, £315; Articlave farmer, Aberdeen Angus £425; Limavady farmer, Holstein £420,£320, Aberdeen Angus £265; Stewartstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £390; Strangford farmer, Charolais £375; Magherafelt farmer, Belgian Blue £365, £315; Kilraughts farmer, Aberdeen Angus £360, £350; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £355 and Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £340.

Friesian calves

Super trade.

More required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £400.

Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (60)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types.

Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £1530 and 414 ppk.

A super entry of 1750 fat lambs and ewes on Monday 17th February at Kilrea met with a sharper trade throughout this week with quality lambs in demand.

Lambs to £7.21 per kg and to top of £178.

Fat ewes to £272.

Lambs

Draperstown farmer, 23.5k £169.50 (721); Draperstown farmer, 23k £164 (713); Portglenone farmer, 24k £171 (713), 24k £167 (696), 25k £171 (684); Bushmills farmer, 18k £127 (706); Limavady farmer, 23.5k £165.50 (704); Kilrea farmer, 19k £133.50 (703); Macosquin farmer, 23.5k £164.50 (700); Kilrea farmer, 21k £146 (695); Coleraine farmer, 22k £152.50 (693); Maghera farmer, 24.5k £169 (690); Armoy farmer, 24k £165 (688); Limavady farmer, 23k £158 (687); Limavady farmer, 19k £130.50 (687); Ballymena farmer, 23.5k £161 (685); Coleraine farmer, 24k £164.50 (685); Garvagh farmer, 17k £116.50 (685); Kilrea farmer, 20k £136.50 (683);

Macosquin farmer, 24.5k £167 (682); Ballymoney farmer, 23.5k £160 (681); Bellaghy farmer, 24k £163.50 (681); Maghera farmer, 23.5k £160 (681), 25k £167.50 (670); Tobermore farmer, 19.5k £132 (677); Armoy farmer, 22.5k £152 (676), 23.5k £158.50 (675); Ballymena farmer, 14.5k £98 (676); Bushmills farmer, 21k £142 (676); Limavady farmer, 24k £162 (675); Draperstown farmer, 25k £168.50 (674); Swatragh farmer, 23k £155 (674); Ballycastle farmer, 24k £161.50 (673); Dunloy farmer, 22.5k £151.50 (673); Draperstown farmer, 23k £154.50 (672); Dungiven farmer, 25.5k £171 (671) and Ballymena farmer, 25k £167.50 (670).

Fat ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £272.

More ewes needed.

Dairy report - A good entry of dairy on Tuesday 18th February at Kilrea with a top price of £2960 for a calved heifer.

Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.

Portstewart farmer, calved heifers to £2960, £2860, £2800, £2520, £2180; Ballymoney farmer, second calvers to £2320, £1760; Aghadowey farmer, calved heifer to £2000; Ballyclare farmer, calved heifers to £1980, £1800 and Coleraine farmer, springing heifer to £1900.

More stock required weekly.

A super entry of 480 fat cows, sucklers and store cattle on Wednesday 19th February at Kilrea which met with an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers to £2430, heifers to £2400, fat cows and bulls to £2750.

Fat cows: 110 on offer, sharp trade.

Macosquin farmer, 440k Charolais £1610 (366); Maghera farmer, 800k Limousin £2640 (330); Toomebridge farmer, 680k Blonde d'Aquitaine £2240 (329); Claudy farmer, 630k Limousin £2040 (324); Ballyronan farmer, 440k Belgian Blue £1410 (321); Glarryford farmer, 590k Aberdeen Angus £1880 (319); Ballycastle farmer, 510k Simmental £1620 (318); Kilrea farmer, 650k Aberdeen Angus £2040 (314); Desertmartin farmer, 780k Danish Red £2440 (313) and Toomebridge farmer, 550k Irish Moile £1710 (311); Glarryford farmer, 680k Aberdeen Angus £2110 (310).

Friesian cows to 238 ppk.

Suckler

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Dunloy farmer, 510k Charolais £2200 (431), 480k £2020 (421), 520k £2070 (398), 500k £1950 (390), 590k Limousin £2240 (380); Dunloy farmer, 410k Charolais £1740 (424), 420k £1750 (417), 420k £1720 (410), 450k £1760 (391), 410k £1600 (390), 360k £1400 (389), 370k £1390 (376); Culnady farmer, 550k Charolais £2280 (415); Ballymena farmer, 430k Charolais £1760 (409), 490k £1960 (400), 500k £1950 (390); Dunloy farmer, 390k Charolais £1560 (400), 360k £1400 (389); Kilrea farmer, 450k Charolais £1790 (398), 460k £1820 (396), 470k £1790 (381); Bellarena farmer, 400k Aberdeen Angus £1590 (398), 310k £1190 (384), 420k £1590 (379), 430k £1610 (374); Dungiven farmer, 410k Limousin £1610 (393); Kilrea farmer, 440k Limousin £1710 (389); Limavady farmer, 410k Charolais £1590 (388), 450k £1700 (378); Ballyclare farmer, 370k Charolais £1410 (381); Limavady farmer, 630k Charolais £2400 (381) and Cookstown farmer, 360k Charolais £1370 (381), 350k £1330 (380).

Steers

Limavady farmer, 330k Aberdeen Angus £1450 (439), 300k £1300 (433), 350k £1500 (429), 300k £1280 (427), 360k £1530 (425), 290k £1230 (424), 380k £1540 (405); Dunloy farmer, 310k Charolais £1350 (436), 300k £1170 (390); Portglenone farmer, 320k Limousin £1330 (416), 350k £1360 (389), 400k £1540 (385); Ballyclare farmer, 380k Limousin £1570 (413), 390k £1550 (397); Crumlin farmer, 350k Aberdeen Angus £1440 (411); Dunloy farmer, 460k Charolais £1840 (400), 480k £1880 (392), 480k £1830 (381), 460k £1710 (372); Dunloy farmer, 450k Limousin £1780 (396), 510k £1950 (382), 490k £1840 (376); Ballymoney farmer, 460k Belgian Blue £1820 (396), 650k £2430 (374); Limavady farmer, 410k Limousin £1570 (383); Antrim farmer, 480k Charolais £1830 (381), 490k £1830 (374), 510k £1900 (373), 470k £1750 (372), 560k £2070 (370); Portglenone farmer, 390k Charolais £1480 (380); Coleraine farmer, 390k Aberdeen Angus £1480 (380); Dunloy farmer, 590k Charolais £2190 (371) and Portglenone farmer, 390k Aberdeen Angus £1440 (369).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.