Calved heifers selling to a top of £2900 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 100 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 18th March sold in a very firm demand for all classes.

Calved heifers sold to a top of £2900 for a Craigavon producer.

A Portadown farmer sold a calved heifer at £2880.

The same owner received £2400 and £2280 for calved heifers.

A Richhill farmer sold a calved second calver at £2820.

The same owner received £2800 for a calved second calver and £2550 and £2300 for calved heifers.

A Richhill farmer sold a calved heifer at £2800.

The same owner received £2560, 2440, £2400 and £2380 for calved heifers and a Tandragee farmer received £2720 for a calved heifer for a calved heifer and £2680 for a calved second calver.

An Ahorey farmer sold a calved heifer at £2600.

A Keady farmer also received £2600 for a calved heifer.

Several more heifers and young cows sold from £1800 for £2380 each.

An entry of maiden heifers from a Richhill farmer sold to a top of £1000 with several more from £800 to £980 each.

Cull cows

The 70 cull cows sold in an exceptionally strong demand particularly for fleshed Friesian cows which sold to £286 for 690k at £1970 from a Lurgan farmer.

The same owner received £261 for 760k at £1990 and £260 for 710k at £1860.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £220 to £255 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £180 to £210 and the poorest types from £150 to £170 per 100 kilos.

Beef bred cows sold from ££52 for 788k at £2780 from a Glenanne farmer.

The same owner received £348 for 720k at £2520.

All good quality beef bred cows from £240 to £330 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Glenanne farmer 788k £2780 £353.00; Glenanne farmer 724k £2520 £348.00; Armagh farmer 750k £2500 £333.00; Tassagh farmer 720k £2170 £301.00; Kilkeel farmer 900k £2410 £268.00; Poyntzpass farmer 820k £2140 £261.00; Kilkeel farmer 824k £2140 £260.00 and Whitecross farmer 806k £2030 £252.

Friesian cull cows

Lurgan farmer 690k £1970 £286.00; Lurgan farmer 764k £1990 £261.00; Lurgan farmer 716k £1860 £260.00; Lurgan farmer 644k £1640 £255.00; Portadown farmer 706k £1770 £251.00; Armagh farmer 716k £1770 £247.00; Killylea farmer 724k £1780 £246.00; Lurgan farmer 656k £1580 £241.00; Poyntzpass farmer 630k £1510 £240.00 and Killylea farmer 710k £1680 £237.

Calves

The 150 calves maintained a very firm trade with good quality bull calves under eight weeks old selling to a top of £570 for a Belgian Blue followed by £530 for a Belgian Blue and £510 for a bull.

All good quality bull calves from £400 to £500 and second quality bulls from £300 to £380.

Heifer calves sold up to £570 for a Belgian Blue followed by £555 for a Simmental for £495 for a Speckle Park.

All good quality heifers from £370 to £470.

Second quality from £240 to £340 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £570; Belgian Blue £530; Belgian Blue £510; Limousin £500; Limousin £500; Aberdeen Angus £495; Simmental £490; Speckle Park £475 and Belgian Blue £470.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £570; Simmental £555; Speckle Park £495; Speckle Park £470; Speckle Park £460; Limousin £430; Hereford £410 and Aberdeen Angus £400.