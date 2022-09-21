Calved heifers selling to a top of £3000 at Markethill

The same owner sold heifers at £2740, £2650 and £2500 with several more from £2100 to £2440 each.

A Banbridge farmer sold 4 calved heifers at £2450, £2420, £2380 and £2300.

A Kilkeel farmer received £2680 for a second calver.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An entry of Friesian heifers three months in calf to an Aberdeen Angus bull sold to a top of £1360 with others at £1220, £1200 and £1120 from a Whitecross farmer.

A Jerrettspass farmer sold a pen of maiden heifers approximately one year old to a top of £820 with others selling at £800, £760, £700.

Cull cows

The 90 cull cows sold in a steady demand with good quality beef bred cows selling from £190 to £215 for 670k at £1445 from a Aghalee farmer followed by £212 for 660k at £1405 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Friesian cows sold up to £179 for 730k at £1315 from an Armagh farmer followed by £162 for 750k at £1225 from an Armagh farmer.

Main demand from £148 to £161 per 100 kilos.

Good quality Friesians from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Aghalee farmer 672k £1445 £215.00; Cullyhanna farmer 664k £1405 £212.00; Aghalee farmer 692k £1445 £209.00; Kilkeel farmer 606k £1265 £209.00 and Aghalee farmer 622k £1285 £206.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 736k £1315 £179.00; Armagh farmer 756k £1225 £162.00; Kilkeel farmer 724k £1165 £161.00; Kilkeel farmer 704k £1105 £157.00; Kilkeel farmer 720k £1125 £156.00; Newry farmer 780k £1185 £152.00 and Lisburn farmer 684k £1035 £151.

Calves

100 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves sold from £220 to £300 for a two week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £290 for a two week old Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves up to £330 for a four week old Belgian Blue followed by £280 for a three week old Limousin.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £180 to £275 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £300; Aberdeen Angus £290; Belgian Blue £290; Aberdeen Angus £250; Aberdeen Angus £225 and Aberdeen Angus £220.

Heifer calves