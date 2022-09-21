Calved heifers selling to a top of £3000 at Markethill
An entry of 44 lots in the dairy ring at Markethill on Tuesday 20th September returned a very firm demand with calved heifers selling to a top of £3000 presented by a Camlough producer.
The same owner sold heifers at £2740, £2650 and £2500 with several more from £2100 to £2440 each.
A Banbridge farmer sold 4 calved heifers at £2450, £2420, £2380 and £2300.
A Kilkeel farmer received £2680 for a second calver.
An entry of Friesian heifers three months in calf to an Aberdeen Angus bull sold to a top of £1360 with others at £1220, £1200 and £1120 from a Whitecross farmer.
A Jerrettspass farmer sold a pen of maiden heifers approximately one year old to a top of £820 with others selling at £800, £760, £700.
Cull cows
The 90 cull cows sold in a steady demand with good quality beef bred cows selling from £190 to £215 for 670k at £1445 from a Aghalee farmer followed by £212 for 660k at £1405 from a Cullyhanna producer.
Friesian cows sold up to £179 for 730k at £1315 from an Armagh farmer followed by £162 for 750k at £1225 from an Armagh farmer.
Main demand from £148 to £161 per 100 kilos.
Good quality Friesians from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Aghalee farmer 672k £1445 £215.00; Cullyhanna farmer 664k £1405 £212.00; Aghalee farmer 692k £1445 £209.00; Kilkeel farmer 606k £1265 £209.00 and Aghalee farmer 622k £1285 £206.
Friesian cull cows
Armagh farmer 736k £1315 £179.00; Armagh farmer 756k £1225 £162.00; Kilkeel farmer 724k £1165 £161.00; Kilkeel farmer 704k £1105 £157.00; Kilkeel farmer 720k £1125 £156.00; Newry farmer 780k £1185 £152.00 and Lisburn farmer 684k £1035 £151.
Calves
100 calves sold in a steady demand.
Good quality bull calves sold from £220 to £300 for a two week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £290 for a two week old Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves up to £330 for a four week old Belgian Blue followed by £280 for a three week old Limousin.
Main demand for good quality heifers from £180 to £275 each.
Bull calves
Aberdeen Angus £300; Aberdeen Angus £290; Belgian Blue £290; Aberdeen Angus £250; Aberdeen Angus £225 and Aberdeen Angus £220.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £330; Limousin £280; Aberdeen Angus £275; Belgian Blue £275; Belgian Blue £270; Limousin £230; Hereford £220 and Belgian Blue £210.