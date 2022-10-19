Calved heifers sold to a top of £3420 from a Newry producer.

The same owner received £3300, £3220 and £3100 and £3000 for calved heifers.

A Donacloney producer received £3080, £2980 and £2920 for calved heifers.

Livestock Markets

A Rathfriland farmer received £2800, £2780 and £2530 for calved heifers.

In all 20 heifers sold in excess of £2500 per head with a further 15 from £2000 to £2450.

Maiden heifers sold to £1100 paid twice and £1000 paid twice for a Kilkeel farmer.

Cull cows

240 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Good quality beef bred cows from £190 to £231 for 720k at £1665 from a Portadown farmer followed by £217 for 650k at £1425 from a Tassagh farmer.

A Richhill farmer received £213 for 740 at £1585.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £148 to £171 for 720k at £1235 from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £165 for 810k at £1345.

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 722k £1665 £231.00; Tassagh farmer 656k £1425 £217.00; Richhill farmer 744k £1585 £213.00; Newry farmer 636k £1345 £212.00; Armagh farmer 848k £1785 £211.00; Armagh farmer 714k £1495 £209.00; Richhill farmer 676k £1415 £209.00 and Glenavy farmer 674k £1405 £208.

Friesian cull cows

Tandragee farmer 838k £1445 £171.00; Tandragee farmer 814k £1345 £165.00; Dungannon farmer 830k £1295 £156.00; Armagh farmer 732k £1135 £155.00; Keady farmer 702k £1085 £155.00; Benburb farmer 700k £1065 £152.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 798k £1205 £151.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 846k £1255 £148.

Calves

200 calves sold in a very strong demand.

Top quality bull calves to £380 for four week old Belgian Blue followed by £350 for a five week old Fleckvieh.

Main demand from £250 to £350.

Heifer calves sold to £410 for a four week old Aberdeen Angus and £405 for a three week old Simmental.

Good quality heifers from £240 to £380 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £380; Fleckvieh £350; Belgian Blue £350; Fleckvieh £335; Fleckvieh £310; Fleckvieh £305 and Belgian Blue £300.

Heifer calves