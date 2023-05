A Camlough producer sold three calved heifers at £2480, £2220 and £2160.

A Rathfriland farmer received £2160 for a calved heifer.

A Loughgall farmer sold calved heifer at £2320 and a Dromore farmer sold two second calvers at £2000 and £1840.

Livestock Markets

A Richhill producer sold two calved cows at £1780 and £1740 each.

An entry of served heifers due November from a Armagh producer sold to £1500 with others at £1380, £1220 and 1160.

A Banbridge farmer sold a selection of one year old maiden heifers from £600 to £740 each.

An entry of reared Friesian heifer calves from a Kilkeel farmer to £490 with the main demand from £420 to £460 each.

110 cull cows sold in a very strong demand with good quality beef bred cows from £200 to £251 for 800k Charolais cow at £2025 from a Keady producer followed by £245 for 750k at £1845 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

The same owner received £236 for 798k at £1885.

Cow/heifers sold from £278 for 548k at £1525 from a Keady farmer followed by £264 for 740k at £1955 from a Dromara farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold in the best trade to date to a top of £202 for 660k at £1335 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £198 for 770k at £1525 from a Bessbrook farmer. Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £173 to £193 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £140 to £160 and the poorest types from £115 to £135 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Keady farmer 806k £2025 £251.00; Cullyhanna farmer 752k £1845 £245.00; Cullyhanna farmer 798k £1885 £236.00; Cullyhanna farmer 674k £1565 £232.00; Middletown farmer 590k £1365 £231.00; Banbridge farmer 798k £1835 £230.00; Richhill farmer 572k £1275 £223.00; Banbridge farmer 752k £1625 £216.00 and Banbridge farmer 712k £1535 £216.

Friesian cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 662k £1335 £202.00; Bessbrook farmer 770k £1525 £198.00; Kilkeel farmer 756k £1455 £193.00; Poyntzpass farmer 748k £1405 £188.00; Portadown farmer 740k £1375 £186.00; Bessbrook farmer 860k £1595 £186.00; Banbridge farmer 746k £1345 £180.00; Kilkeel farmer 734k £1295 £177.00 and Moira farmer 684k £1195 £175.

Calves

100 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls sold from £250 to £410 for a Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifers sold from £240 to £395 with a top of £495 for a Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £410; Limousin £410; Hereford £365; Charolais £290; Hereford £285; Blonde d'Aquitaine £255; Blonde d'Aquitaine £250 and Hereford £235.

Heifer calves