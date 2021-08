Calved heifers selling to £2100 at Kilrea Mart

Kilrea Mart

Lambs sold to £5.02 per kg and to top of £112. Fat ewes sold to £174.

Lambs (560): Limavady farmer, 22k £110.50 (502); Portglenone farmer, 23k £112 (487); Magherafelt farmer, 23.5k £110 (468); Claudy farmer, 20.5k £96 (468); Ballymena farmer, 21.5k £99.50 (463); Ballymena farmer, 21k £95 (452); Ballycastle farmer, 21k £95 (452); Macosquin farmer, 22k £99 (450); Ballymoney farmer, 23k £103.50 (450); Coleraine farmer, 21.5k £96 (447), 21k £92.50 (441); Ballymoney farmer, 21.5k £96 (447), 22k £98 (446); Ballymena farmer, 23k £102 (444); Coleraine farmer, 22.5k £100 (444); Dunloy farmer, 22.5k £100 (444); Cullybackey farmer, 23.5k £104 (443); Coleraine farmer, 23k £101.50 (441); Ballymena farmer, 20.5k £90 (439); Aghadowey farmer, 22k £96.50 (439); Ballymena farmer, 23k £101 (439); Ballymena farmer, 23.5k £103 (438); Garvagh farmer, 23.5k £103 (438); Ballymoney farmer, 22.5k £98.50 (438) and Ballymena farmer, 23.5k £103 (438).

Fat ewes (250) on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £174.

More ewes needed.

Tuesday, August 17, 2021: A good entry of 52 dairy cattle met a super trade with more quality lots required. Calved heifers sold to £2100.

Coleraine farmer, calved heifers to £2100, £1920, £1900, £1800, £1780; Moneymore farmer, calved Shorthorn heifer £1600; Ballyclare farmer, calved heifer to £1560, £1510 and Antrim farmer, batch calved cows to £1500;

More stock required weekly.