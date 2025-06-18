Calved Holstein heifer sells for £3080 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 12th June 2025: 270 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 368p for 610kg at £2244.

Friesian cows to 280p for 840kg at £2352 and beef heifers to 402p for 610kg at £2452.

Beef bullocks to 431p for 490kg at £2111 and to a top per head of £3148 for 820kg at and Friesian bullocks to 340p for 650kg at £2210.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Beef cows

D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 610kg £2244 (368), R and G Paisley, Ballynure Limousin 820kg £3009 (367), 940kg £3365 (358), D Andrew, Limousin 640kg £2252 (352), A Henry, Antrim Limousin 760kg £2660 (350), D Andrew Limousin 560kg £1960 (350), 660kg £2296 (348), 630kg £2192 (348), A Henry Limousin 710kg £2456 (346), H P Nugent, Toomebridge Limousin 720kg £2491 (346), A Henry Limousin 750kg £2565 (342), S Montford, Broughshane Blonde d'Aquitaine 660kg £2191 (332), A Henry Limousin 740kg £2442 (330), M Farlow, Macosquin Saler 700kg £2310 (330) and R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 760kg £2508 (330).

Friesian cows

Local farmer 840kg £2352 (280), C Logan, Broughshane 670kg £1768 (264), A Hamilton, Ballycastle 650kg £1703 (262), J Currie, Larne 570kg £1470 (258), A T Lowry, Loughgiel 630kg £1612 (256), 610kg £1500 (246), D Wallace, Antrim 630kg £1512 (240), B Paisley, Ballynure 690kg £1642 (238), 660kg £1557 (236), D Wallace 690kg £1628 (236), C Logan 570kg £1345 (236), R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry 690kg £1614 (234) and J and R Hanna, Loughgiel 700kg £1624 (232).

Beef heifers

J and N Martin, Moneymore Blonde d'Aquitaine 610kg £2452 (402), 620kg £2455 (396), 590kg £2301 (390), 600kg £2304 (384), T Robinson, Ballynure Limousin 660kg £2521 (382), J and N Martin Blonde d'Aquitaine 490kg £1871 (382), B Hall, Monkstown Limousin 590kg £2242 (380), J and N Martin Blonde d'Aquitaine 530kg £1982 (374), 590kg £2206 (374), 600kg £2184 (364), 570kg £2063 (362), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 520kg £1861 (358), S Kelly, Kells Limousin 560kg £2004 (358), local farmer Limousin 590kg £2100 (356) and J and N Martin Blonde d'Aquitaine 610kg £2135 (350).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

J Johnston, Cullybackey Abondance 490kg £2111 (431) Abondance 500kg £2100 (420) Abondance 570kg £2348 (412) J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 670kg £2639 (394) J McFadden, Kells Limousin 820kg £3148 (384) J and N Martin, Blonde d'Aquitaine 680kg £2611 (384) J Kennedy, Rasharkin Charolais £2457 (384) G and A McMaster, Blonde d'Aquitaine 790kg £3017 (382) J McFadden, Limousin 780kg £2948 (378) J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 670kg £2532 (378) R Carlisle, Cullybackey Limousin 570kg £2154 (378) J and M Martin, Blonde d'Aquitaine 710kg £2683 (378) B Mullan Tyberan, Coleraine Limousin 640kg £2412 (377) J Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 650kg £2444 (376) B Mullan Tyberan, Limousin 550kg £2068 (376) and J Kennedy, Limousin 610kg £2293 (376).

Top per head

J McFadden, Kells Limousin 820kg £3148, M Creelman, Coleraine Charolais 860kg £3147, G and A McMaster, Broughshane Blonde d'Aquitaine 790kg £3017, J McFadden, Limousin 780kg £2948, S O’Kane, Ballymoney Charolais 810kg £2794, G and A McMaster, Blonde d'Aquitaine 740kg £2738, J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 760kg £2736, J and N Martin, Moneymore Blonde d'Aquitaine 710kg £2683, P Graffin, Portglenone Limousin 740kg £2678, J Thompson, Kells Simmental 780kg £2667, CB Wilkinson, Limousin 720kg £2649, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 670kg £2639, P Graffin, Limousin 720kg £2620, J and N Martin, Blonde d'Aquitaine 680kg £2611, CB Wilkinson, Randalstown Charolais 750kg £2610 and J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 720kg £2592.

Friesian bullocks

J Gardiner, Ballymena 650kg £2210 (340) 660kg £2164 (328) 600kg £1956 (326) local farmer, Cullybackey 610kg £1781 (292) T McBride, Toomebridge 600kg £1716 (286) and M Delargy, Cushendall 520kg £1456 (280) 480kg £1315 (274) 480kg £1315 (274).

Friday 13th June 2025: Dairy cows - 30 lots through the dairy ring topped at £3080 for a calved Holstein heifer from B McStravick, Lurgan and included a special entry of heifer calves from A P Redmond, Portavogie which topped at £1020 for an eight month old heifer.

B McStravick, Lurgan Holstein £3080, J D Glenn, Dungiven Friesian £2850, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2850, J D Glenn Holstein £2700, M Nelson, Ballyclare Holstein £2650, D Wallace Holstein £2620, D McClintock, Moorfields Holstein £2350, J D Glenn Holstein £2300, B McStravick Holstein £2300, M Nelson Friesian £2300, S Kennedy, Doagh Friesian £2300, D Foreman, Belfast Holstein £2250, N and J Coleman, Doagh Holstein £2250, J Graham, Glenwherry Friesian £2250, D Foreman, Belfast Holstein £2200 and R McCluggage, Larne Friesian £2200.

Breeding bulls

The annual June bull sale received an entry of 25 bulls which sold to 4950 guineas for a Limousin from R J Arrell, Randalstown.

R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 4950gns, A Scott, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 4800gns, D Walker, Scarva Aberdeen Angus 4500gns, D Hume, Randalstown Limousin 4100gns, I Magill, Millisle Simmental 4000gns, M Diamond, Garvagh Limousin 3900gns, H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin £3900, J Alexander, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 3850gns, H McCracken Limousin £3700, J O'Neill, Ballymena Simmental 3300gns, R O'Kane, Bellaghy Limousin 3200gns, B McAllister, Kells Shorthorn beef 3000gns and R Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 3000gns.

Suckler cows

A slightly larger entry of 40 lots of sucklers reached £4000 for a Saler cow with a heifer calf at foot and springing cows to £2800.

R Alexander, Broughshane Saler and heifer calf £4000, S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin and bull calf £3550, local farmer Fleckvieh and heifer calf £3200, S and M Black Limousin and heifer calf £3100, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin and bull calf £3000, local farmer Aberdeen Angus and heifer calf £2950, R Loughery, Limavady Limousin springer £2800, £2750, local farmer Fleckvieh and bull calf £2700, W McBride, Crumlin Simmental and bull calf £2700, G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin and bull calf £2600, W McBride Speckle Park and bull calf £2600, S Jackson, Crossgar Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £2450, A and B Dowey, Stranocum Charolais and heifer calf £2450, B and A McCammon, Magheramorne Limousin springer £2400, W McBride Hereford and bull calf £2300, £2250 and D Allen, Moneymore Limousin and heifer calf £2250.

Calves

A turnout of 310 calves averaged at £523, bulls to £1120 for a Belgian Blue, heifers to £1140 for a Charolais and reared Friesian bulls to £930.

Bulls

Local farmer Belgian Blue £1120, S Simpson, Ballymena Belgian Blue £1090, R Thompson, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £1010, I McFarlane and Partners, Hollywood Belgian Blue £960, local farmer Aberdeen Angus £960, R J White, Liscolman Limousin £940 x4, local farmer Holstein £930 and I McFarlane Belgian Blue £920 x5.

Heifers

H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais £1140, local farmer Limousin £1050, I McFarlane, Hollywood Belgian Blue £910 x3, S Simpson, Ballymena Belgian Blue £900 x2, R Thompson, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £900 x5 and R J White, Liscolman Limousin £890 x3.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

Local farmer £930, D Borland, Bushmills £690 x6, local farmer £640 x3, £590 x6.

Weanlings

An entry of 220 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to 1520 over for a Limousin 420kg at £1940 presented by Colin Irvine, Carrickfergus.

Heifers sold to 1290 over for a Charolais 340kg at £1630 offered by James McDonnell, Glenarm.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 270kg £1590 (588) J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 280kg £1530 (546) S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 250kg £1270 (508) J McDonnell, Charolais 280kg £1390 (496) S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 280kg £1370 (489) P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 290kg £1400 (482) M Semple, Limousin 270kg £1290 (477) K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 210kg £990 (471) local farmer Limousin 270kg £1270 (470) M Semple, Limousin 250kg £1110 (444) K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 250kg £1100 (440) local farmer, Limousin 250kg £1090 (436) local farmer Limousin 270kg £1090 (403) SG Hanna, Cullybackey 2x Abondance 220kg £880 (400) and J and C Reid, Carnlough Shorthorn beef 280kg £1080 (385).

301kg to 350kg

C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 320kg £1700 (531) local farmer, Limousin 320kg £1660 (518) J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £1560 (503) D Davidson, Ballymena Bel 320kg £1560 (487) Limousin 310kg £1510 (487) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 330kg £1600 (484) J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £1500 (483) S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 320kg £1530 (478) J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 320kg £1510 (471) W McKeag, Comber Charolais 340kg £1580 (464) S Lowry, Glenarm 2x Charolais 320kg £1480 (462) Charolais 350kg £1610 (460) C McAllister, Moorfield 3x Abondance £1500 (454) and A McCullen, Simmental 350kg £1590 (454).

Over 351kg

Local farmer, Limousin 370kg £1800 (486) J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 360kg £1680 (466) C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 420kg £1940 (461) local farmer Charolais 360kg £1660 (461) J McDonnell, Charolais 410kg £1880 (458) D Diamond, Bellaghy Limousin 390kg £1780 (456) local farmer Charolais 370kg £1680 (451) A McCullen, Newtownabbey Simmental 380kg £1670 (439) C Irvine, Limousin 410kg £1800 (439) R Collier, Dundrod Charolais 390kg £1680 (430) D Diamond, Limousin 440kg £1880 (427) J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 400kg £1700 (425) local farmer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 400kg £1700 (425) AH Park, Ballymena Charolais 400kg £1690 (422) W Burns, Islandmagee Simmental 400kg £1680 (420) and R Collier, Dundrod Simmental 360kg £1510 (419).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 250kg £1330 (532), S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 220kg £1150 (522), P Gilmore Charolais 250kg £1300 (520), S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 240kg £1240 (516), M Semple, Carnlough Limousin 210kg £1060 (504), P Gilmore Charolais 270kg £1360 (503), S Clyde Limousin 210kg £1040 (495), local farmer Charolais 300kg £1480 (493), local farmer Charolais £1280 (492), C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 300kg £1470 (490), J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 260kg £1260 (484), M Adams, Cloughmills Charolais 300kg £1450 (483), J McDonnell Charolais 300kg £1400 (466),M Diamond, Coleraine Limousin 290kg £1350 (465), C Irvine Limousin 280kg £1300 (464) and J McDonnell Charolais 300kg £1390 (463).

301-350kg

S Lowry Charolais 310kg £1510 (487), J McDonnell Charolais 340kg £1630 (479), S Lowry Charolais 320kg £1530 (478), S Clyde Limousin 310kg £1460 (471), C Irvine Limousin 340kg £1560 (458), S Lowry 2x Charolais 310kg £1420 (458), S Boyle, Carrickfergus Charolais 350kg £1600 (457), C Irvine 2x Limousin 330kg £1490 (451), D Davidson, Ballymena Bel 330kg £1480 (448), J McDonnell Charolais 350kg £1560 (445), Charolais 330kg £1470 (445), A Lowry Limousin 310kg £1380 (445), S Lowry Charolais £1510 (444) and J McDonnell Charolais 320kg £1420 (443).

Over 350kg

J Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 360kg £1550 (430), D Davidson, Ballymena Bel 370kg £1570 (424), Bel 360kg £1480 (411), A Thompson, Ballyclare Abondance 390kg £1595 (409), E McCormick, Carnlough Shorthorn beef 370kg £1510 (408), D McNeill, Ballymena Charolais 370kg £1500 (405), J McDonnell Charolais 390kg £1580 (405), C Irvine Limousin 370kg £1490 (402), J Moore Charolais 380kg £1530 (402), R Wilson, Dunloy Charolais 430kg £1710 (397), J Moore Charolais 390kg £1550 (397), D McNeill Charolais 370kg £1460 (394), A Thompson Abondance 430kg £1680 (390), R Patton, Ballycarry Holstein 360kg £1390 (386), D McNeill Bel 390kg £1490 (382) and R Wilson Charolais 480kg £1830 (381).

Tuesday 17th June 2025: A good entry of 160 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1980 over for a Charolais 780kg at £2760 offered by N Rainey, Randalstown.

Heifers sold to £1590 over for a Limousin 570kg at £2160 presented by B McCoy, Toomebridge.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 350kg £1500 (428), 420kg £1680 (400), Saler 360kg £1430 (397), K D Reid, Lurgan Limousin 330kg £1300 (393), A J and G Hamilton, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 390kg £1530 (392), S J Duncan Charolais 380kg £1490 (392), Limousin 380kg £1485 (390), K D Reid Limousin 370kg £1445 (390), Simmental 400kg £1540 (385), S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 460kg £1745 (379), 470kg £1780 (378), local farmer Belgian Blue 410kg £1550 (378), 460kg £1730 (376), N Boyd, Broughshane Charolais 500kg £1880 (376) and A Angus, Ballywalter Shorthorn beef 490kg £1840 (375).

Over 501kg

N Rainey, Randalstown Belgian Blue 710kg £2680 (377), S Jackson, Bellaghy Charolais 550kg £2030 (369), M Warwick, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1860 (357), N Rainey Charolais 780kg £2760 (353), F Gouley, Templepatrick Limousin 520kg £1840 (353), S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 510kg £1800 (352), A Angus, Ballywalter Shorthorn beef 510kg £1795 (352), R Hood, Broughshane Limousin 520kg £1820 (350), N Boyd, Broughshane Charolais 520kg £1810 (348), N Rainey Charolais 760kg £2640 (347), F Gourley Fleckvieh 510kg £1770 (347), A Angus Shorthorn beef 1940 (346), N Boyd Belgian Blue 560kg £1920 (342), N Rainey, Randalstown Belgian Blue 750kg £341), F O'Hara, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1740 (341) and A Angus Shorthorn beef 550kg £1875 (340).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

Local farmer Charolais 410kg £1650 (402), J Graham, Gleno Aberdeen Angus 380kg £1490 (392), B McCoy, Toomebridge Simmental 490kg £1900 (387), Limousin 400kg £1550 (387), C Bradley, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 320kg £1240 (387), B McCoy Simmental 390kg £1490 (382), Graham Brothers, Aghafatten Limousin 440kg £1660 (377), 500kg £1885 (377), C Christie, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 370kg £1380 (373), Fairmount Farm, Claudy Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1680 (365), J Graham, Larne Aberdeen Angus 370kg £1350 (364), S Bamford, Glenavy Charolais 430kg £1560 (362) and Fairmount Farm Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1810 (362).

Over 501kg

B McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 570kg £2160 (379), S Jackson, Bellaghy Charolais 570kg £2130 (373), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 510kg £1900 (372), S Jackson Charolais 520kg £1900 (365), Limousin 620kg £2190 (353), Fairmount Farm, Claudy Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1780 (349), 520kg £1805 (347), 530kg £1815 (342), D Stewart, Portglenone Charolais 520kg £1755 (337), F O'Hara, Ballymena Fleckvieh 540kg £1800 (333) and Fairmount Farm Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1850 (330)

Wednesday 18th June 2025: A smaller entry of 1450 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 747p for 6 Texel 21kg at £157 presented by David Donnan, Donaghadee and to a top per head of £184.50 for 8 Texel 27kg offered by Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena.

Fat ewes sold to £256

Fat lambs (1140)

Top per kg

D Donnan, Donaghadee 6 Texel 21kg £157 (747) S Rea, Ballyclare 15 Charollais 21kg £157 (747) A and D McAfee, Bushmills 15 Texel 21kg £156.50 (745) J Adams, Cullybackey 3 Texel 20.5kg £152 (741) S Reid, Ballygowan 12 Texel 23kg £169 (734) M Magill, Glenarm 5 Texel 22kg £160.50 (729) L Kirk, Clough 9 Texel 20kg £145 (725) E McCormick, Carnlough 6 Texel 20.5kg £148 (722) J Adams, Cullybackey 6 Texel 21.5kg £155 (720) J Adams, Glarryford 1 Suffolk 22.5kg £162 (720) T Davidson, Glenwherry 12 Texel 22.5kg £162 (720) E Clyde, Muckamore 5 Texel 22.5kg £162 (720) K Topping, Larne 46 Texel 20.5kg £147.50 (719) J Lowe, Coagh 19 Texel 21.5kg £154.50 (718) D Carson, Belfast 11 Texel 21.5kg £154 (716) T Bamford, Rasharkin 12 Charollais 22kg £157.50 (715) local farmer, Kilwaughter 10 Crossbred 22.5kg £161 (715) L Finlay, 4 Texel 21.5kg £153.50 (714) D Herron, Broughshane 5 Texel 21kg £149 (709) J Adams, Glarryford 5 Texel 22.5kg £159.50 (708) G Irwin, Ballyclare 4 Texel 22.5kg £159 (706) E Hamilton, Cushendun 36 Texel 21.5kg £151.50 (704) Galbraith Brothers, 11 Charollais 21.5kg £151 (702) and A Smyth, Moorfields 8 Charollais 21.5kg £151 (702).

Top per head

A Kennedy, Ballymena 8 Texel 27kg £184.50, M and A Millar, Rasharkin 13 Texel 27kg £183, J Kane, Cushendall, 2 Texel 29.5kg £180, C Tinsdale, Carnlough 2 ll 28kg £179, A Drummond, Larne 3 Ham 25.5kg £170, D Herron, Broughshane 4 Texel 25kg £170, T Duncan, Doagh 2 Texel 26kg £169, S Reid, Ballygowan 12 Texel 23kg £169, S H Crothers, Doagh 11 Charollais 24kg £166, local farmer, 2 Crossbred 25.5kg £166, J Wilson, Banbridge 5 Suffolk 24kg £165.50, A Graham, Glenwherry 3 Charollais 24kg £165, R Mashall, Ballymena 1 Suffolk 27.5kg £165, R Henry, Kilwaughter 15 Suffolk 25kg £164, D Donnan, 2 Texel 24.5kg £163, J Wilson, 1 Suffolk 31kg £162.50, K Topping, Larne 18 Texel 23.5kg £162.50, J Adams, Glarryford 1 Suffolk 22.5kg £162, S Gregg, Glarryford 1 Suffolk 23.5kg £162, E Stevenson, Crumlin 16 Texel 24kg £162, T Davidson, Glenwherry 12 Texel 22.5kg £162, A Adams, Ballymena 5 Texel 23.5kg £162 and E Clyde, Antrim 5 Texel £162.

Fat ewes (318)

First quality

Suffolk - £160-£190

Texel - £210-£244

Crossbred - £160-£198

Blackface - £90-£124