Calved second calver sells to a top price of £3800 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 20 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 19th August sold to a top of £3800 for a calved second calver from a Craigavon producer.

The same owner sold second calvers at £3780, £3200 and £2900.

A Lurgan farmer sold calved heifers at £3500 and £3020 twice.

A Richhill farmer received £2980 for a calved heifer.

Farming Life livestock markets

In calf heifers sold to £3000 for Norwegian Red from a Newtownhamilton producer.

The same owner received £2200, £2150 and £2140 for in calf heifers.

Cull cows

The 80 cull cows sold in a steady demand with heavy cows selling to £319 for 700k at £2230 from a Derrynoose farmer followed by £310 for 788k at £2440 from a Dromara farmer.

Main demand from £270 to £295 per 100 kilos.

Heavy cows were in exceptionally strong demand to £280 for 770 at £2170 from a Dromara farmer followed by £277 for 750k at £2080 from a Ballyward producer.

A Middletown farmer received £272 for 820k at £2230.

Main demand from £250 to £268 per 100 kilos.

Second quality from £200 to £230 per 100 kilos.

Bulls sold to £321 for 1000k Aberdeen Angus at £3220 from a Tandragee farmer.

Main demand for bulls from £270 to £295 per 100 kilos.

Derrynoose farmer 700k £2230 £319.00; Dromara farmer 788k £2440 £310.00; Ardglass farmer 738k £2180 £295.00; Richhill farmer 664k £1880 £283.00 and Ardglass farmer 800k £2220 £278.

Friesian cull cows

Dromara farmer 774k £2170 £280.00; Ballyward farmer 752k £2080 £277.00; Middletown farmer 820k £2230 £272.00; Kilkeel farmer 744k £1990 £268.00; Cullyhanna farmer 742k £1980 £267.00; Middletown farmer 794k £2110 £266.00; Tassagh farmer 746k £1940 £260.00 and Tandragee farmer 738k £1830 £248.

Calves

120 calves sold in an exceptional strong demand with good quality bulls at £990 paid twice, £960 and £900.

Main demand for good calves from £650 to £870 each.

Plainer bulls from £450 to £550.

Friesian bulls sold up to £365 and £350.

Main trade for good quality Friesians from £200 to £310 each.

Heifer calves sold to £880 and £860 for Charolais followed by £840 for a Charolais.

All good quality heifers from £600 to £810 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £990; Charolais £990; Hereford £960; Hereford £900; Belgian Blue £890; Charolais £870; Charolais £830; Hereford £790; Charolais £720 and Belgian Blue £630.

Friesian bull calves

£365; £350; £330; £310; £280 and £260.

Heifer calves

Charolais £880; Charolais £860; Charolais £840; Aberdeen Angus £830; Aberdeen Angus £810; Shorthorn beef £810; Hereford £750; Simmental £730; Limousin £720 and Belted Galloway £700.