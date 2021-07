Calved stock selling to £1950 at Kilrea Mart

Kilrea Mart

Lambs sold to £4.67 per kg and to top of £116.

Fat ewes sold to £142.

Lambs

Bellaghy farmer, 21k £96 (457), Tobermore farmer, 20k £88.50 (443), Kilrea farmer, 22.5k £98 (436), Kilrea farmer, 22k £95 (432), Randalstown farmer, 27k £116 (430), Kilrea farmer, 21k £90 (429), Finvoy farmer, 22.5k £96 (427), Portglenone farmer, 22k £93.50 (425), Coleraine farmer, 25k £106 (424), Bellaghy farmer, 21.5k £91 (423) and Magherafelt farmer, 23k £97 (422).

Fat ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £142.

More ewes needed.

Tuesday, July 20, 2021: A good entry of 30 dairy met a super trade with more quality lots required.

Calved stock sold to £1950.

Antrim farmer, calved heifer £1950; Coleraine farmer, second calver £1940; Ballyclare farmer, calved cows to £1720, £1600; Magherafelt farmer, calved heifers to £1560 and batch of calved cows to £1510.

More stock required weekly.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021: A great entry of 260 fat cow, suckler and store cattl met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers sold to £1820 and heifers sold to £1550.

Fat cows and bulls to £1850 and suckler stock sold to £1880.