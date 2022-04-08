Calves die in devastating shed fire

The majority of cattle were moved to safety but, unfortunately, around 15 calves died as a result of the fire near Ballybogey, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed.

NIFRS were called to a large shed on fire at 9.36am yesterday morning.

The Ballybogey Road in Portrush was closed in both directions at the junction of Ballyrashane Road and Old Town Road whilst fire crews tackled the blaze.

Fire and Rescue.

The NIFRS spokesperson commented: “At the height of the incident, two fire appliances from Coleraine, one fire appliance from Portrush, one fire appliance from Ballymoney and the water tanker from Dungiven attended the incident.

“The majority of cattle were taken to safety, however, unfortunately approximately 15 calves died as a result of the fire.

“The incident was dealt with by 7.37pm last night.”