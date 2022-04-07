Campaign for Wool patron Prince Charles features in ‘Why Wool Matters’ film

The film has been released by Campaign for Wool

Wool is a planet-friendly fibre and this film, ‘Why Wool Matters’, is aimed at highlighting its natural eco properties, including its biodegradability, along with circular economy, regenerative farming and feed management in relation to reducing carbon and methane gas emissions.

Campaign for Wool said: “Everyone is made aware, and reminded daily, of the unbalance we are facing of the planet with the infusion and infiltration of plastics and micro-fibres since the introduction of plastic and Nylon in 1907 and 1935 respectively.

“Since this time, it has become self-evident that material introduced with the intention to help the planet and its natural resources has, in fact, upset the balance of nature.

“The result is a mass of plastic and micro-fibre non-biodegradable pollution sat in the oceans and landfill for hundreds, if not thousands, of years to come.”

Prince Charles, who is the patron of Campaign for Wool, said it is “abundantly clear” that changes need to be made to the way we think about the production, use and disposal of clothing and textiles if climate change goals are to be met.

“A major part of that change has to be moving from a linear system to a circular one, where textiles and clothing are produced sustainably, enjoy long use, and are made using natural materials, specifically wool, which will biodegrade naturally and quickly at the end of their useful life,” he added.

Wool biodegrades naturally back into the land, adding valuable nutrients and devoid of micro-fibre evidence in oceans and waterways.

“Choosing wool clothing and interior products over man-made fibres assists the biodiversity of the land on which life exists, and as an investment wool lasts longer and is healthier for the skin and the home/office environment,” Campaign for Wool explained.

“Even small and minor gestures can collectively make a significant difference in assisting the planet in the rebalancing of nature, if everyone were to choose wool.”

Designer, Amy Powney of Mother of Pearl, believes wool makes “incredibly beautiful” garments that stand the test of time.

She stated: “At Mother of Pearl we are moving into the world of circularity, we have launched rental and resale, and are working super hard on the resale and repair elements.”