Keith, Alan and Roy Campbell, Lochgoilhead, Argyll, continued their winning form of this summer when their aged ewe, CKC2113649, took the championship at the Texel Sheep Society’s 50th anniversary Textravaganza National Show.

Having already claimed the Royal Highland Show championship this year, this two-crop ewe is sired by the 65,000gns Lanark purchase from 2020, Hexel Django, and out of a dam by Teiglum Charmer.

Her previous show career success includes being breed champion at the Royal Welsh as a gimmer in 2022 and reserve champion at the Great Yorkshire in the same year.

Having taken the female championship under female class judge, Robert Cockburn, Knap, this ewe was then tapped out as overall champion by both Robert and the judge from the day’s male classes, Jennifer Aiken, Coniston. Robert said the day’s champion was an outstanding example of the breed.

Female Championship. (Pic: MacGregor Photography)

“She’s a great working ewe, full of breed character with a great top and carcass.

“She’s superbly correct and has great balance throughout. I loved her when I judged her as a gimmer at the Royal Welsh and she’s matured into a great ewe,” he added.

Picking up the male championship and going through to be reserve overall champion was the winner of the open ram lamb class, Allanfauld Highland King, from Archie and John MacGregor and family’s Allanfauld flock.

He’s a son of the 20,000gns Sportsmans Grand Slam out of a dam by Claybury Dunkirk which had stood fifth in the day’s aged ewe class.

Champion Ewe. (Pic: MacGregor Photography)

Jennifer Aiken said the ram lamb had a great carcass and carriage, with a superb shoulder and gigot to him. “He’s a great lamb and showed himself well in both the class and the championship.”

The MacGregors continued their winning ways when taking the reserve female championship with their first prize gimmer, XMM2325725.

She’s sired by the 22,000gns Plasucha Fireball and is out of a Sportsmans-bred dam by Garngour Craftsman purchased for 10,000gns at the Christmas Stars Sale 2021.

And the reserve male championship honours then went to the winner of the YDP ram lamb class from James Porter’s Saltcotes flock, Saltcotes H2. He’s by Hexel Geronimo II and out of a dam by Craig Douglas Dancer.

Ewe lamb from the Knox family’s Haddo flock. (Pic: MacGregor Photography)

Taking the red ticket in the first class of the day, the aged rams, was Society Spotlight Award winner Ewan MacTaggart with Allanfauld Firecracker. This son of Claybury Dunkirk is out of a dam by a Knock sire and has a terminal index in the top five per cent of the breed.

Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, then took top spot in the shearling rams with Wedderburn Gucci. This is a Claybury Dunkirk son out of a Westburnhouse-bred dam by Deveronvale Aftershock.

The Sportsmans flock of Messrs Boden and Davies led the way in the texelplus ram lamb class, winning here with BGS2407208. He’s a Castlecairn Doodlebug son out of a dam by Garngour Craftsman which is also dam of Sportsmans Express.

Leading the way in the second of the day’s YDP classes, the YDP shearling ewes was another from James Porter’s Saltcotes flock, PTJ2300137. She’s by Hexel Freaky Blinder and out of a dam by Hilltop Escobar.

Winner of the open ram lamb class, Allanfauld Highland King. (Pic: MacGregor Photography)

The ewe lambs saw vitory for another lamb by the 20,000gns Sportmans Grand Slam, this time from the Knox family’s Haddo flock in the form of KWJ2403071. She’s out of a dam by Feddal Road Easypeasy.

The MacGregor family then wrapped up a successful day by taking top spot in the group of three class.

And the YDP young handlers championship headed back to Aberdeenshire with Logan Knox, Haddo, while reserve went to Matthew MacGregor, Allanfauld.

Class Results

Aged rams

1. Ewan MacTaggart’s Allanfauld Firecracker;

Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, then took top spot in the shearling rams with Wedderburn Gucci. (Pic: MacGregor Photography)

3. Keith and Andrew Campbell’s Haymount Foremost.

Shearling Rams1. Sandy Hunter’s Wedderburn Gucci;

2. D G and N Williams’ Caron Gladiator II;

3. Steven Renwick’s XSR2330243;

4. Evan Turner’s Procters Gin and Tonic;

5. D G and N Williams’ WLT2301438.

Open ram lambs

1. Messrs MacGregor’s Allanfauld Highland King;

2. Sandy Hunter’s HEW2409770;

3. Boden and Davies’ BGS2407382;

4. David McKerrow’s DMK2400067;

5. B, R and D Lowe’s XLX2400067.

Texelplus Ram Lambs

1. Boden and Davies’ BGS2407208;

2. Messrs MacGregor’s XMM2427829;

3. K and A Campbell’s KOB2416775;

4. K, A and R Campbell’s CKC2415597;

5. D McKerrow’s DMN2400638.

YDP Ram Lambs

1. James Porter’s Saltcotes H2;

2. Craig Campbell’s CZH2400006;

3. Ewan MacTaggart’s MTR2401608;

4. Harry Grifffies’s GHY2400301.

Aged ewes

1. K, A and R Campbell’s CKC2113649;

2. Steven Renwick’s XSR2125545;

3. Messrs MacGregor’s XMM219383;

4. Messrs Knox’s KWJ2002083;

5. Messrs MacGregor’s XMM2121433.

Open shearling ewes

1. Messers MacGregor’s XMM2325725;

2. Boden and Davies’ BGS2306772;

3. K, A and R Campbell’s CKC2315047;

4. James Theyer’s THE2301434;

5. Boden and Davies’ BGS2306423.

YDP shearling ewes

1. James Porter’s PTJ2300137;

2. Ewan MacTaggart’s MTR2301479;

3. Harry Griffies’ GHY2300242;

4. James Porter’s PTJ2300147;

5. Craig Campbell’s CZH2315172.

Ewe lambs

1. W J Knox’s KWJ2403071;

2. Boden and Davies’ BGS2407234;

3. Boden and Davies’ BGS2407250;

4. Messrs MacGregor’s XMM2427866;

5. Andrew Clark’s CFT2401622.

Group of Three

1. Messrs MacGregor, Allanfauld;

2. Boden and Davies, Sportsmans;

3. K, A and R Campbell, Cowal;

4. Robert Laird, Cambwell;

5. James Porter, Saltcotes.Male Champion

Messrs MacGregor's open ram lamb, Allanfauld Highland King.Reserve male champion

James Porter's YDP ram lamb Saltcotes H2.

Female champion

K, A & R Campbell’s aged ewe CKC2113649.

Reserve female champion

Messrs MacGregor's gimmer XMM2325725.

Overall champion

K, A & R Campbell’s aged ewe CKC2113649.

Reserve overall champion

Messrs MacGregor's open ram lamb, Allanfauld Highland King.