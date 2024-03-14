Can you help Percy return home? Much loved dog is missed very much by his family

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Percy went missing from the Collin Road/Dunamoy area of Ballyclare in Co Antrim.

He was last seen on Sunday 10th March around 6pm.

He is a collie cross and is mainly white with black sections.

A Ballyclare family are appealing to the public to helped them find their missing dog, Percy. Percy went missing from the Collin Road/Dunamoy area of Ballyclare in Co Antrim. Please share any information that you have, no matter how small. Contact Lost Paws NI on 02890406054. Picture: Percy's family

Percy comes to his name when called. Lost Paws NI have carried out both thermal drone and ground search and unfortunately there have been no sightings.

Percy is a friendly and confident dog.

The family feels if he hasn’t returned, it’s because he can’t.

Please search any barns local to you, check hedging/wired fencing and any ditches on your land or close by to where you live.

Let’s help to get Percy back to his loving family who are searching tirelessly for him.

Please share any information that you have, no matter how small.