Can you offer ‘good boys’ Dougie or Teddy a loving new home?

Dougie

Dougie (featured in the video below) is a three-year-old Rottweiler and is an adorable boy.

He can be sensitive and take his time getting to know new people.

He is currently enjoying home comforts in a foster home, where his confidence is increasing every day and he is living with other dogs.

He has started to play with his canine companions and is especially fond of chews and kongs.

Dougie likes travelling in the car and finding new places to walk.

He is worried by traffic so needs walking areas away from busy roads.

Dougie’s overall health is great, but he will require some medical management as he has elbow dysplasia and limited eyesight.

Teddy

Staff at the Ballymena Rehoming Centre will discuss this all in more detail with anyone interested in this gorgeous boy.

Dougie will need understanding owners who are around for most of the day.

He can share his home with another dog of a similar size, and can live with older children aged 15 and over.

Teddy, meanwhile, is a Labrador cross who is between five and seven years old.

Teddy is a lively, bouncy big boy who loves his food and toys and enjoys travelling in the car.

He is a clever dog who likes to learn new tricks.

Teddy is looking for a quiet, adult only home, with experienced owners.

He has some behavioural issues which need to be carefully managed.

He can be worried by handling and has been known to guard things of high value.

Ideally, Teddy would need a specific space in the home to call his own, this is important for the settling in period.

Multiple meets at the centre are required before Teddy goes home so, ideally, adopters will live close to Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

If you would like to find out more about offering a new home to either Dougie or Teddy, contact the Ballymena Rehoming Centre on Tel. 028 2565 2977.

