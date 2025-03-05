Candidates announced for Macra presidential and vice presidential races

By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 5th Mar 2025, 10:17 BST

Elaine Houlihan returning officer for the Macra National elections has announced a full complement of candidates for their presidential and vice-presidential elections after the close of nominations yesterday (Tuesday, 4th March ) at 5pm.

She said: “It’s brilliant to see two elections happening in the organisation for the role of national president and Munster vice-president.”

“I am delighted to announce Andrew Dunne and John Duffy as the Leinster and Northwest vice presidents elect,” continued Ms Houlihan.

They will take over the roles from Patrick Jordan and Rob Lally at the national AGM this May in Co Clare.

There are two candidates in the presidential race:

  • Josephine O’Neill, Callan Macra, Co Kilkenny.
  • Conor Murphy, Whitechurch Macra, Co Cork.

The Munster vice-presidential nominees are as follows:

Munster

  • William Clancy, Borrisoleigh Macra, Co Tipperary.
  • Tom Long, Rathkeevin Macra, Co Tipperary.
  • Liam Coppinger, Midleton Macra, Co Cork.
  • John Lonergan, Glanmire Macra, Co Cork.

Vice-presidents elect:

Leinster

  • Andrew Dunne, Mountmellick Macra, Co Laois.

The North West

  • John Duffy, Three Parishes Macra, Co Monaghan.

“On behalf of the current presidential team i would like to wish all candidates the very best of luck on the campaign trail,” said Ms Houlihan

Ballot papers will be issued to clubs throughout Ireland who are eligible to vote on March 14th with the count taking place in the Irish Farm Centre on April 4th.

Dates for the hustings will be released in the coming days.

