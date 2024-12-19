Candidates sought for Hospitality Employment Academy

Deputy Mayor Darren Guy with Niamh Harte, DFC, Aaron O'Hagan, CRAFT Training, Samatha Lynch, Western Health and Social Care Trust, and Mark Hasson, chef.

DERRY Strabane Labour Market Partnership are offering local job seekers the opportunity to upskill to a career in hospitality with the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) through a new employment academy.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) Hospitality Employment Academy will be delivered by CRAFT Training in their Springtown Industrial Estate campus.

Funded by the Department for Communities, Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into employment.

Labour Market Partnership Manager Nicky Gilleece said the academy plans to offer people all the training, practical support and confidence building they will need to successfully apply for a hospitality role within the trust.

“The Western Trust will soon be recruiting for Support Service Assistants in Housekeeping, Catering and Laundry,” she explained.

“Beginning in the new year, this academy will equip you with all the necessary skills and qualifications to successfully apply for those roles.

“As well as industry recognised qualifications, you can access support on interview preparation and writing your CV to give applicants the best possible chance in the recruitment process.” Samantha Lynch, Senior HR Manager at the WHSCT, added: “The Western Health and Social Care Trust’s Employment Academy will give you the experience, guidance and qualifications to apply to join the trust’s Support Service teams in the New Year. “Thank you to the Department for Communities and the Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership for funding and co-ordinating the course which will help us recruit trained candidates for these roles. “Places on the course are limited so contact CRAFT Training now to register your interest and seal your place.”

Employability training and support includes confidence building, transversal skills, including previous experiences, communication, team working and resilience.

Guidance will also be provided on personal presentation, CV development, application form completion, interview techniques and job maintenance.

Successful candidates will gain a number of industry recognised qualifications during the course, including Customer Service (World Host) Level 2, Food Hygiene Level 2, Health and Safety Level 2 and Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations. Training and support will also be provided on Basic Food Prep and Pre-employment checks.

For further information on the course and to register your interest contact [email protected]