Cappagh YFC hold their annual parents and supporters night

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 15th May 2025, 11:53 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 12:57 BST
On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, evening Cappagh YFC held their annual parents and supporters evening when they celebrated the success of Cappagh YFC from the 2024/2025 club year.

The club were proud to present three cheques to their chosen charities this year which they hold very close to our hearts; SANDS, Marie Curie, and the NI Children's Hospice.

A fantastic total of £6,653.52 was presented to three of these charities from fundraising from the club's big breakfast, Twilight walk, Natalie's Belfast City marathon run, Eve's eight mile walk, 100 miles in March, and the Dunmullan duck derby.

A huge thank you to anyone who helped or donated to these events, your support is very much appreciated.

Cappagh YFC presenting a cheque to SANDS charity from fundraising events throughout the year. Picture: Cappagh YFCplaceholder image
A spokesperson for Cappagh YFC said: “A massive well done to all who received an award, your hard work does not go unnoticed throughout the year.

“Thank you to all the parents of our club members, without your hard work and dedication we wouldn't be where we are today.”

That concluded the club’s 2024/2025 programme, however Cappagh YFC have lots of events continuing over the next few months.

The presentation of the cheque to the NI Children's Hospice by Natalie Burrows. Picture: Cappagh YFCplaceholder image
The presentation of the cheque to SANDS charity by Eve Managh. Picture: Cappagh YFCplaceholder image
Cappagh YFC presenting a cheque to Marie Curie from the fundraising event Twilight Walk which took place in March 2024. Picture: Cappagh YFCplaceholder image
Cappagh YFC pictured with vice president of the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster, Matthew Livingstone. Picture: Cappagh YFCplaceholder image
Stewart Beattie receiving the award for best under 16 male. Picture: Cappagh YFCplaceholder image
Leah Preston receiving the award for best under 16 female. Picture: Cappagh YFCplaceholder image
Gemma Pinkerton receiving the award for best over 16 female. Picture: Cappagh YFCplaceholder image
