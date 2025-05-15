Cappagh YFC hold their annual parents and supporters night

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, evening Cappagh YFC held their annual parents and supporters evening when they celebrated the success of Cappagh YFC from the 2024/2025 club year.

The club were proud to present three cheques to their chosen charities this year which they hold very close to our hearts; SANDS, Marie Curie, and the NI Children's Hospice.

A fantastic total of £6,653.52 was presented to three of these charities from fundraising from the club's big breakfast, Twilight walk, Natalie's Belfast City marathon run, Eve's eight mile walk, 100 miles in March, and the Dunmullan duck derby.

A huge thank you to anyone who helped or donated to these events, your support is very much appreciated.

A spokesperson for Cappagh YFC said: “A massive well done to all who received an award, your hard work does not go unnoticed throughout the year.

“Thank you to all the parents of our club members, without your hard work and dedication we wouldn't be where we are today.”

That concluded the club’s 2024/2025 programme, however Cappagh YFC have lots of events continuing over the next few months.

