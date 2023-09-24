Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club are raising money to support Marie Curie’s work in Northern Ireland, caring and supporting people at the end of life and their families.

Zara Preston from Cappagh YFC said: “We're excited to get together and organise a walk to support the brilliant work that Marie Curie does in the local community, it's also a way for people to remember and celebrate family members and friends who have passed away, in a positive way.”

Sheena Havlin, community fundraiser at Marie Curie, said: “We are very grateful to Cappagh YFC for organising this walk to raise money for Marie Curie. Anyone can organise their own Twilight Walk Your Way event this month anytime and anywhere that suits them as part of Marie Curie's annual fundraising campaign. The money raised will help support more people to get the end of life care that they need.”

Cappagh YFC’s walk is taking place on Friday 29th September at Glenpark Estate at 7pm everyone welcome.