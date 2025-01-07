Carla Lockhart MP to meet with Southern Trust leadership team to tackle health and social care challenges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MP Carla Lockhart will meet with the Southern Trust leadership team to address, what she described as, “the escalating challenges” facing health and social care services in her Upper Bann constituency.

The meeting, scheduled for Thursday morning (9 January), follows the departure of the Trust’s chief executive and will provide an opportunity to press for urgent solutions to support patients and frontline staff.

Key issues for discussion include:

- Winter pressures: The heightened demand on services during the colder months.

- A&E wait times: Long delays and increased patient numbers in Accident & Emergency departments.

- Discharge delays: Persistent obstacles to ensuring timely and safe discharges from hospitals.

- Domiciliary care packages: Backlogs that are preventing individuals from accessing crucial support at home.

- Staffing and workforce planning: Strategies to address shortages and build workforce resilience.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Ms Lockhart commented: “Our health and social care system is under immense strain, and this meeting with the Southern Trust leadership is an important opportunity to push for urgent action. Winter pressures, extended A&E wait times, and delays in discharges and domiciliary care packages are having a devastating impact on both patients and staff.

“Our frontline workers are the backbone of the system, delivering care under immense pressure, yet they are operating in a broken system. It is vital they receive the resources, recognition, and support they need to continue their life-saving work.

“Over the Christmas period, I have been contacted by many constituents who have expressed grave concerns about the state of our health services. I encourage anyone with specific issues or concerns to reach out to me so I can raise them directly during this engagement.

“Together, we must find solutions to ease the burden on patients and staff and ensure a health system that works for everyone.”