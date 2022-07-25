Carmavy flock to host Texel Open Night

The event will be held on 30 July at 33 Carmavy Road, Nutts Corner, Crumlin, Co Antrim, BT29 4TG.

Farming over 40 acres at Nutts Corner, Crumlin, Stephen and Jean McCollam, along with their daughters Christina and Stephanie, run a flock of commercial sheep alongside their Carmavy Texel flock.

The Carmavy flock have enjoyed a number of successes in the show and sales rings over the years, and it is with anticipation the club look forward to viewing the flock.

Stepen and Jean McCollam with daughters Christina and Stephanie and grandson Harry. They will host the NI Texel Club Open Night on 30 July at their farm 33 Carmavy Road, Nutts Corner, Crumlin, BT29 4TG.

Their flock was founded in 1994 when they purchased their first ewes from Norman Wallace, Lylehill, and Brian George, Townland flock.

The Carmavy flock is well known across Ireland and mainland UK and recognised for its contribution to the pedigree Texel breed and commercial sheep industry, selling to Scotland, England, Wales, Isle of Man, Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland breeders.

Stephen and Jean lamb their Texel ewes at the beginning of February, with most ewes lambed by mid-March so they can meet readiness for pedigree and commercial ram sales from August onwards.

Selling at home at local club sales and at Lanark and Carlisle has been their sales routine over the years.

Some of the Carmavy Texel Flock which will be on show at the Texel Open Night hosted by Stephen and Jean McCollam Crumlin.

Stephen and Jean aim to meet buyer expectations with the hope that, if they are satisfied with their purchase, they will return the following year to buy more.

Carmavy have enjoyed many Champion and Reserve Championships in the show ring, which have been won over the years at various shows both in individual and group classes.

Rosettes, banners and cups have been received both in the Texel, interbreed class and at continental sheep finals.

Carmavy have been delighted to win Champion and Reserve Champion at Saintfield Show and the Best Group of Three at Lurgan Centenary Show.

But, as Stephen revealed, one of their proudest moments was receiving the Texel Reserve Champion at RUAS Balmoral in 2017.

In 2020 during Covid, Carmavy entered the Irish Shows Association Virtual Show. Competing with all other breeds they managed to win first and second prizes, as well as the Champion Pedigree Sheep honour.

Carmavy have received various placings in the N.I. Texel Flock Competition and, last year, received a trophy for winning both the Medium Flock and Ewe Lamb competitions.

Stephen and Jean, alongside their daughters, keep a close eye on the breeding programme of other breeders.

With over 30 years’ breeding experience, they focus on carcass and well filled hindquarters, in keeping with the characteristics of the Texel breed, with one eye closely kept on colours.

Stephen stated: “Genetics are very important and, when choosing a ram or a ewe, seeing their offspring helps to see the quality and traits being passed on.”

Jean believes tackling one of the most underestimated health problems, mastitis, is an important aspect for future breeding.

She is hopeful it will be easier in the future, thanks to pioneering research being undertaken by the British Texel Sheep Society.

This research will be conducted across both pedigree and commercial flocks in the UK to find which bloodlines are most resistant to mastitis.

There are currently no effective preventative treatments and Stephen and Jean are of the opinion there is nothing worse than a ewe taking mastitis.

Stephen and Jean like to introduce a variety of bloodlines into the flock by purchasing new breeding lines at in-lamb ewe sales. Proctors and Auldhouseburn were their most recent purchases.

However, when it comes to purchasing the male breeding, they look at many flocks before deciding what’s available and what value is put on a ram before purchasing.

In the beginning, pedigree sires were sourced from various flocks such as Downkillybegs, Clogher and Seneril to name a few.

Recently rams have been purchased from mainland flocks Hexel, Sportsman, Castlecairn and Knock flocks.

They aim to purchase Texels with “size and good confirmation, which are well up on their feet and have the ability to move freely around”.

The Northern Ireland Texel Club would like to thank Stephen and Jean for hosting this year’s open night and look forward to seeing the Carmavy flock.

The event is kindly sponsored by businesses that Carmavy trades with and the club extend their thanks for their generosity.

The night will be packed with activities including stockjudging, trade stands, BBQ, a charity auction and, of course, a tour of the Carmavy flock.

This is an open night for all - members, friends, and commercial breeders alike, and the club are delighted to be able to return to this event, post pandemic.

A charitable contribution from the event will be made to Prostate Cancer Research QUB.

Why not join the club for a night of good fun and an opportunity to see some exceptional sheep from the Carmavy flock, prior to the busy sales season kicking off with the club’s new sale in Dungannon on 8 August.

Buyers should also note the NI National Show and Sale is on 3 September in Ballymena Livestock Market.