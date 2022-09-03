Carys Martin, Greyabbey

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Occupation:

Currently a full-time student at Harper Adams University, studying BSc in agri-food marketing with business but I have just finished a year in industry as part of my course. I spent twelve months as part of the McDonalds Progressive Young Farmer (PYF) scheme looking at the poultry supply chain from, farm to fork.

The programme is designed to give a full understanding of the supply chain of a McDonalds supplier. I spent time on Moy Park breeder and broiler farms in Northern Ireland and Great Britain, worked in hatcheries, was part of the broiler team going out to farms to complete audits and even got to spend a few days in a busy McDonalds restaurant.

Carys Martin

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming commodity:

I live on a mixed family farm where my grandfather, dad and brother all farm together. We run a 700 ewe composite flock, contract rear dairy heifers, have a small cereal enterprise and a biomass enterprise producing willow wood chip for renewable energy. Being away in England for the past few years means I don’t spend much time on the farm anymore, but I always enjoy helping out whenever I come home during the summer and at Easter when lambing is in full flow!

How did you become involved in farming?

Growing up on a family farm, I was lucky enough to be exposed from a young age to agriculture and the importance it plays in feeding the nation. My family has been involved with different agricultural organisations my whole life, allowing me to attend many different events and meet lots of interesting people within the agricultural industry and further afield. I have always enjoyed helping out with different jobs around the farm, especially those involving working with the sheep, but I mostly enjoy working with my family and feeling part of the team!

Carys Martin

At secondary school, my interest in the industry and specifically the business side of things grew. This led me to choose Harper to further my studies which has opened many doors for me.

I was a member of Ballywalter Young Farmers Club when I was at school taking part in competitions such as stock judging, public speaking, group debating and arts festival. These experiences have broadened my knowledge and the skills I learnt have been invaluable, standing me in good stead as I went on to university and applying for jobs.

Earliest farming memory:

Feeding pet lambs with my Granda during lambing time or sitting in the tractor while he was working in the field.

Carys Martin

What personal characteristics did you develop from agriculture?

Patience and perseverance, for when things don’t go to plan which happens a lot in farming. Communication at busy times, especially lambing when there’s a million things going on at once. The ability to think on my feet and problem solve and most importantly to have a good work ethic which is important in any job you go into.

Life lesson you learnt from farming:

Take each day as it comes. Sometimes it’s easy to get in over your head thinking about what needs to be done long-term. It’s important to just do as much as you can and not get stressed as you can only try your hardest.

What do you enjoy most about the farming lifestyle?

Every day can be different in farming as a farmer can be anything from a plumber, electrician, mechanic, vet or builder all in one day and this versatility keeps the job interesting.

It is no secret that the lifestyle of a farmer presents many problems meaning things rarely run smoothly but there is a great sense of community where everyone is always willing to help each other as at the end of the day, they’re probably facing the same problems too.

Finally, I enjoy a sense of pride knowing that I am involved with an industry that plays such an irreplaceable role for the world and as the saying goes ‘you may need a doctor or lawyer once in your life, but you need a farmer three times a day!’.

Describe a farmer in three words:

Resilient, passionate and hard-working.

What would you like the public to know about NI farming?

Just how much work goes in to making the high-quality products that come from farms. There are so many other elements that go on behind the scenes and now more than ever, farmers are constantly under scrutiny from suppliers, retailers and consumers to deliver the optimum standards of welfare and quality and doing so in the more economically, environmentally and socially sustainable way.

This is just one of the elements reflecting how passionate the individuals in the industry are about their work.

If you could give farmers/farming families/ farming community one piece of advice what would it be?

Keep doing what you’re doing! I think sometimes farmers don’t give themselves the credit they deserve. They tend to be the first to critique themselves and point out the negatives when they do so much important work. This can mean sometimes the job gets very hard but remember you’re not on your own and if you’re struggling, share how you’re feeling with someone.

What would you say to others who are considering a career in the agri-industry?

Get stuck in. A career in agriculture doesn’t just mean working in a field or milking cows in a parlour.

There is such a variation of jobs within the sector that most people don’t know are there. The agricultural industry is such an integrated one with so many businesses of all kinds and the ability to network is amazing, so the opportunities are there, you just need to jump right in and get them.

What are your hopes for the future of Northern Ireland’s agriculture industry?

That the sector continues to remain competitive in producing high quality food while striving to meet challenging environmental targets. Also, that young people continue to become involved in the industry and maintain the passionate attitudes of current farmers.