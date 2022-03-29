Cast ewes sell to £224 at Massereene
Cast ewes sold to £224 and a good show of heavy lambs sold to a top of £132 with light lambs selling to 540 pence at Massereene on Monday.
Heavy hoggets top price per head: Nutts Corner Producer 12 Hogts 31Kg £132, Ballyclare Producer 1 Hogt 31Kg £132, Crumlin Producer 2 Hogts 33Kg £132, Upper Ballinderry Producer 22 Hogts 29Kg £130.50, Nutts Corner Producer 7 Hogts 26.5Kg £130, Dunloy Producer 5 Hogts 27Kg £130, Crumlin Producer 29 Hogts 27.5Kg £130, Dunloy Producer 6 Hogts 30.5Kg £130, Whitehead Producer 2 Hogts 30.5Kg £130, Dunloy Producer 5 Hogts 26Kg £129, Ahoghill Producer 2 Hogts 25Kg £129, Ahoghill Producer 2 Hogts 27Kg £129, Crumlin Producer 12 Hogts 24Kg £128.50, Dunloy Producer 8 Hogts 25.5Kg £128, Crumlin Producer 4 Hogts 24.5Kg £128, Aghalee Producer 22 Hogts 27Kg £127,50, Lisburn Producer 24 Hogts 25Kg £127, Ballynahinch Producer 40 Hogts 24Kg £126.50, Belfast Producer 1 Hogts 24Kg £126, Antrim Producer 12 Hogts 24Kg £125.50, Lisburn Producer 4 Hogts 24Kg £125, Crumlin Producer 15 Hogts 23.5Kg £124, Crumlin Producer 14 Hogts 23.5Kg £124, Lurgan Producer 9 Hogts 23Kg £122.50, Crumlin Producer 10 Hogts 23Kg £121,
Top Prices Per Kg: Crumlin Producer 33 Hogts 21.5Kg £116 540P, Crumlin Producer 12 Hogts 24Kg £128.50 535P, Lurgan Producer 9 Hogts 23Kg £122.50 533P, Crumlin Producer 15 Hogts 23.5Kg £124 528P, Crumlin Producer 14 Hogts 23.5Kg £124 528P, Ballynahinch Producer 40 Hogts 24Kg £126.50 527P, Crumlin Producer 1 Hogt 23Kg £121 526P, Belfast Producer 1 Hogt 24Kg £126 525P, Antrim Producer 12 Hogts 24Kg £125.50 523P, Crumlin Producer 4 Hogts 24.5Kg £128 522P, Lisburn Producer 4 Hogts 24Kg £125 521P, Ahoghill Producer 2 Hogts 25Kg £129 516P, Dunloy Producer 8 Hogts 25.5Kg £129 502P.
Ewes: Nutts Corner Producer 4 Texel Ewes £224, Newtownabbey Producer Texel Ewes £220, Crumlin Producer Tex Ewes £206, Lisburn Producer Texel Ewes £190, Nutts Corner Producer 2 Texel Ewes £168, Upper Ballinderry Producer Char Ewes £168, Larne Producer Tex Ewes £166, Crumlin Producer Char Ewes 150, Newtownabbey Producer 3 Suff Ewes £150, Newtownabbey Producer 5 Suff Ewes £140, Nutts Corner Producer 3 Tex Ewes £140, Ballyclare Producer 11 Sufftex Ewes £135, Ballyclare Producer 8 Mule Ewes £120.
Spring Lambs required for customers.