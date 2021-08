Cast ewes selling to £140 at Massereene Mart

Prices: Aghalee producer 9 lambs 21.5kg at £104 = 483p. Randalstown producer 15 lambs 21.5kg at £101 = 470p. Randalstown producer 4 lambs 21.5kg at £100.50 = 467p. Ballynure producer 13 lambs 23.5kg at £109 = 464p. Randalstown producer 7 lambs 22kg at £101 = 459p. Aghalee producer 9 lambs 22kg at £100 = 455p. Carrickfergus producer 25 lambs 23kg at £104 = 452p. Ballynure producer 3 lambs 21kg at £95 = 452p. Dundrod producer 9 lambs 23.5kg at £106 = 451p. Ballyutoag producer 31 lambs 23.5kg at £106 = 451p. Mallusk producer 17 lambs 22kg at £99 = 450p. Cairn castle producer 20 lambs 22kg £99 = 450p. Crumlin producer 17 lambs 23.5kg at £105 = 447p. Ballyclare producer 17 lambs 22kg at £98 = 445p. Mallusk producer 9 lambs 23kg at £102 = 444p. Moorfields producer 17 lambs 23kg at £102 = 443p. Ballygally producer 15 lambs 24kg at £106.50 = 443p. Larne producer 15 lambs 23kg at £102 = 443p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 24kg at £106 = 442p. Templepatrick producer 9 lamb 21.5kg at £95 = 442p. Antrim producer 40 lambs 21.5kg at £95 = 442p. Comber producer 11 lambs 22kg at £97 = 441p. Ballymena producer 10 lambs 22kg at £97 = 441p. Dundrod producer 17 lambs 20kg at £88 = 440p.